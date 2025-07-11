Mink Therapeutics Stock Soars On Patient Receiving Full Remission In Testicular Cancer With Investigational Cell Therapy

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) skyrocketed on Friday following the publication of a case from its clinical trial describing a complete and durable remission in a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer following treatment with its cell therapy.

INKT shares were up about 466% at the time of writing.

The patient had progressed after multiple lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy, autologous stem cell transplant, and multiple immune checkpoint inhibitors.

However, they had complete clinical, radiologic, and biochemical remission, with no evidence of disease over two years later, after receiving a single infusion of agenT-797 alongside the cancer drug nivolumab.

AgenT-797 is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy. It utilizes iNKT cells, which contribute to anti-tumor effects, from a healthy donor to treat a recipient.

Donor iNKT cells were detectable up to six months post-infusion in the patient, and treatment was well-tolerated with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

“These findings are part of a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the potential of agenT-797 in solid tumors,” the company said.

AgenT-797 is currently in clinical development for graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. The company said that its ongoing mid-stage trial in gastric cancer is actively enrolling, with data readouts expected in the coming months.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INKT jumped from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from 'normal' to 'extremely high' levels.

INKT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10 a.m. ET on July 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user opined that the company would have a share offering in the evening as it“absolutely” needs more money.

MiNK ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $3.2 million.

INKT stock is up by about 519% this year and by about 345% over the past 12 months.

