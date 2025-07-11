Viral 'Aura Farming' Boat Racing Dance Now A Trend Among Top Athletes: Boy Behind It Says 'Was Just Spontaneous'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 11-year-old Indonesian boy behind the viral 'aura farming' boat racing dance has not only taken the Internet by storm but has also become a sensation among the top athletes of the world.

The sunglass-wearing young boy, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, has been bracing social media feeds globally with the coolest possible dance steps while also balancing on the tip of a long racing boat.

The viral video is being seen as the ultimate representation of“aura farming,” an internet phrase for the act of looking cool and building one's“aura”.

The moves, full of swag, are easy to follow and are now being copied across the world. Big sporting names like American Football player Travis Kelce , F1 driver Alex Albon, and the Paris Saint-Germain football team are all jumping on the trend.

'It was just spontaneous': Dikha

Talking to the BBC, Dikha said that the viral moves came to him on the spur of the moment.

“I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous ,” he told BBC Indonesia on Thursday.

The 5th-grader from a village in Kuantan Singingi Regency was making his debut as Togak Luan at the national Pacu Jalur boat race.

“Pacu” means race, and“Jalur” refers to the long canoe-like boats that are raced. Togak Luan is the dancer at the tip of the boat whose role is to energise the crew.

About the viral video

In the widely shared video, Dikha was in his traditional attire-Teluk Belanga with a Malay Riau headcloth.

Standing on the prow of the speeding race boat, Dikha blew kisses to his left and right before rhythmically moving his arms, all without much facial expression.

Videos of Dikha's dance as Togak Luan, featuring various soundtracks under hashtags like“aura farming kid on boat” and“boat race kid aura”, have racked up millions of views on social media platforms since late June.

The Internet now knows Dikha as“The Reaper”.

“He's known as 'the reaper' because he never loses,” read one top-liked comment under a clip that has got 1.1 million likes.