Zelensky: Ghana Ready To Finance Production Of Ukrainian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Ghana is also interested in our technologies, the production of various types of drones, and the experience Ukraine has gained during this war. Ghana is ready to finance our production, and we are ready to help our partners secure their borders," Zelensky wrote.

He added that the two leaders also discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector and the creation of a food logistics hub in Ghana.

"We discussed areas where we can already deepen our partnership, first and foremost in the agro-industrial sector and the creation of a food logistics hub in Ghana. We agreed to organize a ministerial-level meeting, and a Ukrainian delegation will travel to Ghana in the near future," Zelensky said.

He also invited President Mahama to visit Ukraine.

In March 2025, the Ukrainian and Ghanaian foreign ministers, Andrii Sybiha and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, met in New Delhi to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and trade.