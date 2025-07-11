Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Aviation And Air Defense Sites General Staff

2025-07-11 03:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook .

"As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities for missile and bomb strikes, on the night of July 11, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other components of Ukraine's Defense Forces, struck the Voronin Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant, a branch of JSC RSC MiG," the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that this enterprise performs a full range of work - from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight testing, and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and a fire have been recorded at the facility.

Read also: Chemical plant producing missile components attacked in Moscow region, Ukraine claims

In addition, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, together with other defense components, struck the Academician Shipunov Design Bureau of Instrument-Making, which specializes in manufacturing missiles for the enemy's surface-to-air missile and missile-artillery systems.

Explosions, smoke over the industrial zone, and movement of ambulances and fire trucks heading toward the target have been observed.

The results of the strikes are being clarified.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated earlier that the Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant in the Moscow region was attacked. This plant specializes in the production and modernization of MiG fighter jets and the improvement of Shahed and Geran type drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

