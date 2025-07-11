Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Welcomes PKK Decision To Lay Down Arms


2025-07-11 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 11 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the decision of Kurdistan Workers Party's (PKK) to lay down arms in Sulaymaniyah province, northern Iraq.
This crucial move provides a genuine change for breaking the cycle of violence, and strengthening security and peace in the region, the ministry said in a press release on Friday.
The statement voice hope that the PKK decision will open new horizons for cooperation between Iraq and Turkey and enhance understanding and coexistence among the peoples of the region.
A group of 30 PKK militants, including 15 women, laid down their weapons and destroyed them earlier Friday nearly two months after PKK jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan called for dissolving the organization and ending the four-decade long secessionist war against the Turkish Republic. (end)
