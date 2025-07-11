Little Feet Pediatric Therapy Launches New Speech Therapy Service For Children

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Little Feet Pediatric Therapy in Washington DC is proud to announce the launch of its new speech therapy service, expanding its range of specialized therapies for children. This new offering is designed to support children who experience challenges with speech, language, communication, and social interaction, helping them thrive at home, in school, and in their communities.This addition reflects Little Feet's ongoing mission to provide family-centered, evidence-based therapy services tailored to the individual needs of each child. With the introduction of speech therapy, the clinic can now offer a more comprehensive, integrated care model that supports a child's development across multiple domains.“We're thrilled to bring speech therapy to our families,” says a representative from Little Feet Pediatric Therapy.“We've seen the growing demand from parents looking for trusted, local support. Now, with our team of speech-language pathologists on board, we're able to provide that care in a familiar and supportive environment.”Helping Little Voices Be HeardThe new speech therapy service is available for children of all ages, from toddlers just beginning to speak to school-aged kids experiencing speech delays or language disorders. Areas of support include:.Speech sound disorders.Expressive and receptive language disorders.Stuttering and fluency difficulties.Late talkers and early language development.Support for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD)Sessions are play-based, engaging, and tailored to each child's unique learning style. Therapists work closely with parents and caregivers to create individualized goals, track progress, and support communication at home and school.New Staff MemberThis announcement comes alongside the hiring of Hannah Garvey, CCC-SLP, a registered Washington DC speech-language pathologist .Garvey is a Connecticut native who is licensed to practice in the DMV. She has worked with children with a wide range of speech and language needs, including language disorders, phonological disorders, childhood apraxia of speech, gestalt language processing, voice disorders, stuttering, and the use of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC).Why Early Intervention MattersEarly intervention is one of the most effective ways to support communication development. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) , early speech therapy can reduce the long-term impact of language delays on academic, social, and emotional development. Little Feet's new service provides families with timely access to care without long waitlists, helping kids get the support they need, when they need it most.Seamless Integration with Other Pediatric ServicesLittle Feet's speech therapy program is designed to integrate seamlessly with its existing occupational therapy and physical therapy services. This collaborative approach ensures that each child's development is supported from multiple angles, and that therapists work together to deliver coordinated care.For example, an autistic child might receive support from both an OT and an SLP to build fine motor skills and communication at the same time, creating a more holistic path to success.About Little Feet Pediatric TherapyLocated in the heart of downtown Washington DC, Little Feet Pediatric Therapy is a child-focused therapy clinic offering speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy. The clinic is known for its warm, family-friendly atmosphere, play-based approach, and commitment to helping every child reach their fullest potential.

