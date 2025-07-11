$MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has confirmed that its highly anticipated $MBG Token pre-sale will go live on July 15, with demand expected to be intense.

With only 7 million tokens up for grabs at an exclusive entry price of $0.35, this is a rare opportunity to secure early access to what many are calling the year's most powerful utility asset. Early participants can join simultaneously on MultiBank, the Group's regulated crypto exchange, and Uniswap, the world's leading decentralized platform.

Supported by $29 billion in real assets and powered by over $35 billion in daily turnover, $MBG is engineered for substance, not speculation-showcasing the proven track record and compliance of one of the industry's most trusted names.

MultiBank Group's ecosystem is designed for resilience and growth, anchored by four pillars:



MultiBank TradFi: A global CFD leader, generating $362 million in revenue in 2024.

MEX Exchange: A $23.7 billion institutional-grade marketplace launching later this year.

MultiBank RWA: Bringing $3 billion in tokenized ultra-luxury real estate to market. MultiBank: Expanding into crypto derivatives alongside the sale.

Together, these platforms will drive a $440 million buyback and burn initiative, reinforcing demand, ensuring a deflationary supply, and sustaining value growth for $MBG holders.

“The $MBG Token is a once-in-a-decade opportunity. We're not just introducing a new digital asset. We're setting a financial standard backed by proven infrastructure, revenue, and regulatory strength,” said Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group.

The pre-sale is strictly first come, first served. Once the limited allocation is claimed, this price will be gone.

For more information and early access, visit MultiBank Group.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website.

