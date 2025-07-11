Swiss Launch Competition For Memorial To Nazi Victims
-
Deutsch
de
Casinoterrasse in Bern soll Erinnerungsort für NS-Opfer werden
Original
Read more: Casinoterrasse in Bern soll Erinnerungsort für NS-Opfer werde
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Multidisciplinary teams from the fields of art, architecture and history are to submit proposals, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The government had earmarked CHF2.5 million ($3.1 million) for the creation of a publicly accessible memorial site in 2023.
+ Memorial for victims of Nazis to be built in Switzerland
The Casinoterrasse was selected at the suggestion of Bern's municipal council. The foreign ministry wrote that the picturesque and historic site is conveniently located, can be reached on foot and is also suitable for people with limited mobility.
The search is now on for a project that honours the victims of Nazism, but also encourages an in-depth examination of Switzerland's history during the Nazi era and its significance for the present day.
+ 'The boat is full': Swiss wartime policy towards the Jews
The design should be“contemporary and aesthetically effective”. And it should emphasise the central themes of the memorial site: the persecution suffered, the connections between the victims and Switzerland and the issue of historical responsibility.
The jury consists of six members representing the federal government, the City of Bern and the initiators. It is supplemented by nine independent members from the fields of art, architecture, history, education and museums. The president of the jury is art historian and curator Madeleine Schuppli.
The jury will select a contribution for realisation at the beginning of 2026. Realisation is planned for 2027/2028.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Foreign Affairs In Switzerland four out of ten people have a migrant background – who are they? Read more: In Switzerland four out of ten people have a migrant background – who are they
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment