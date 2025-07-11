The Meeting Of The Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission Will Be Hosted Again By Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) From September 1 to 5, 2025, Panama will host the meeting of the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission (IATTC) for the second consecutive year. This international meeting will bring together representatives from 20 countries, more than a dozen non-governmental organizations, 250 in-person observers, and another 200 participants connected virtually, with the aim of strengthening measures for the protection and sustainable management of marine resources.

During the previous edition, conservation measures were discussed and adopted for tropical tuna species-such as yellowfin, skipjack, and bigeye tuna-as well as other marine species such as dolphins, turtles, and sharks. These regulations, focused on ensuring the sustainability of fisheries, will be in effect for two years. The commission not only regulates catch quotas and closed seasons, but also monitors fishing fleets and promotes scientific research, enabling informed decisions based on data on catches, fishing effort, and ocean conditions. Another pillar of the commission's mandate is oversight and enforcement by member countries through on-board observer systems, technical reports, and sanctions when necessary.

Among the IATTC's most notable achievements is the implementation of a successful observer program on fishing vessels, which has significantly reduced the incidental capture of dolphins during purse seine operations. This measure has been widely recognized internationally as an effective model for marine conservation. The IATTC, established in 1949 by the Antigua Convention, is a regional fisheries management organization that promotes the conservation and sustainable use of tropical tunas and other marine species in the eastern Pacific, spanning waters from California to South America. Its members include Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, and the European Union.