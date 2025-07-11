Comet Holding AG Presentation Of The Half-Year Results 2025

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the first half-year 2025 results of Comet Holding AG. The half-year results will be presented via audio webcast in English. Participation by phone is also possible.

Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 10.30 a.m. to approx. 11.30 a.m. CEST

Link to webcast Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)

Comet is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, as well as other industrial sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, Comet has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,800 people worldwide, including about 700 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

