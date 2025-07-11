Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Campaign To Educate Youth On Crime Prevention, Instill Values Launched

2025-07-11 02:02:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Committee for Penal and Correctional Institutions in Qatar has launched a nationwide awareness initiative called "Conscious Generation," targeting young students across schools.

The program runs from Jul. 6 until Aug. 14 and brings together several government entities including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Sports and Youth, Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Head of the Permanent Committee Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed emphasised that the initiative seeks to educate youth on crime prevention and instill ethical values through a series of lectures and awareness activities held in 31 clubs and youth centers across the country.

He added that the program revolves around four central pillars including religious awareness, educational awareness, legal and security awareness, and self-awareness. These topics aim to foster a responsible and informed generation equipped to contribute positively to society.

