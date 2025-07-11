403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Campaign To Educate Youth On Crime Prevention, Instill Values Launched
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Committee for Penal and Correctional Institutions in Qatar has launched a nationwide awareness initiative called "Conscious Generation," targeting young students across schools.
The program runs from Jul. 6 until Aug. 14 and brings together several government entities including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Sports and Youth, Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.
Head of the Permanent Committee Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed emphasised that the initiative seeks to educate youth on crime prevention and instill ethical values through a series of lectures and awareness activities held in 31 clubs and youth centers across the country.
He added that the program revolves around four central pillars including religious awareness, educational awareness, legal and security awareness, and self-awareness. These topics aim to foster a responsible and informed generation equipped to contribute positively to society.
The program runs from Jul. 6 until Aug. 14 and brings together several government entities including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Sports and Youth, Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.
Head of the Permanent Committee Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed emphasised that the initiative seeks to educate youth on crime prevention and instill ethical values through a series of lectures and awareness activities held in 31 clubs and youth centers across the country.
He added that the program revolves around four central pillars including religious awareness, educational awareness, legal and security awareness, and self-awareness. These topics aim to foster a responsible and informed generation equipped to contribute positively to society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment