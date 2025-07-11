'Will Work Together To Produce High-Quality Cotton': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday, chaired a significant meeting aimed at boosting cotton productivity at the ICAR–Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The meeting saw in-depth discussions on the history of cotton, the current scenario, challenges, and future strategies for increasing cotton productivity in India. Also present on the occasion were Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Vice Chancellors of agricultural universities from various states, ICAR Director General Dr ML Jat, officials, stakeholders, scientists, and farmers.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister visited cotton fields, interacted with farmers, and listened to their issues and concerns. The formal meeting began with Union Minister Chouhan's address, where he emphasised that the meet was being held on the sacred land of Tamil Nadu, one of India's most ancient states, with the Tamil language having a 5,000-year-old heritage.

He noted that a new cotton revolution is finding its roots and taking shape on the soil of Tamil Nadu, reiterating that the meeting was much more than a mere formality.

Chouhan stressed that after food, clothing is the most essential need for a person.“Just as one cannot live without food, it is equally impossible to live without clothing. Clothes come from cotton, and cotton is produced by our farmers. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy, and farmers are its soul. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to farmers' welfare,” he said.

However, the Minister acknowledged the challenges in cotton production in our country, as India's productivity lags behind compared to other countries. The BT cotton variety, once developed to increase yields, is now facing a threat from diseases, resulting in declining productivity.

He stressed that India must take every possible step - just like other nations - to improve cotton productivity using modern technologies and by developing virus-resistant, high-yielding seeds. He emphasised the importance of the timely delivery of these improved seeds to farmers and urged scientists to work with full commitment to ensure this.

The Union Minister further stated that the issues and demands raised by farmers from different states will shape the future strategy. To manufacture good-quality fabric, high-quality cotton is essential, and achieving this is a national goal. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on the path to glory, prosperity, and power.“In a 'Viksit Bharat', we shouldn't have to import cotton from abroad. Meeting the nation's cotton needs with domestic high-quality produce is both a challenge and a target - one that we must achieve together,” Chouhan said.

He also noted that while the textile industry often demands the removal of import duties to allow cheap foreign cotton, farmers argue that this hampers local cotton prices. Hence, the government must balance the interests of both farmers and the industry.

Reflecting on his 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Chouhan mentioned that he had previously held a major meeting on soybeans in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and Friday's in-depth meeting in Coimbatore on cotton continues that same consultative process, focused on crop-wise and state-wise strategies for agricultural development.