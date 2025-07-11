Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A New Luxury Townhome At Its Rollingdale Community In Durham, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to buy a new home at Rollingdale by Toll Brothers , a premier community of new construction townhomes in Durham, North Carolina. Only nine homes remain available for sale in this exclusive community, including move-in ready homes with designer appointed finishes. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is open daily at 2117 Opulent Oaks Lane in Durham.

Rollingdale by Toll Brothers features exceptionally designed floor plans with distinct architecture and modern appointments, all situated within a highly desirable setting. The community offers two modern home designs with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Residents also enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care provided. Townhomes are priced from the upper $400,000s.









“We invite home shoppers to explore Rollingdale by Toll Brothers before this exclusive opportunity is gone,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh.“With its prestigious location and luxury home designs, Rollingdale offers an unparalleled lifestyle that seamlessly combines elegance, comfort, and convenience.”

Surrounded by outdoor recreation and easily accessible commuter routes, Rollingdale by Toll Brothers is just minutes from the shops and restaurants at The Streets at Southpoint, while being served by prestigious Durham Public Schools. The community is nearby Interstate 40 for easy access to Research Triangle Park and downtown Raleigh, as well as top local universities and medical centers in Durham and Chapel Hill. Rollingdale is just seven miles from the vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment area of downtown Durham and only 10 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

For more information, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

