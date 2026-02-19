Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taxact Picks Golin As PR AOR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Golin has been named agency of record for TaxAct, the online tax-preparation software company, following a competitive review as the 2026 filing season ramps up.

In a LinkedIn post, Golin said its Chicago headquarters will lead brand communications for TaxAct, providing strategic counsel and earned-media support aimed at increasing awareness and product consideration as the company competes in a crowded tax software market that includes players such as Intuit's TurboTax and H&R Block.

Golin said its proprietary AI-enabled tools were a differentiator in TaxAct's selection.

TaxAct was founded in 1998 as 2nd Story Software and later rebranded as TaxAct. The company has worked with agencies including Fallon on creative campaigns in recent years.

The assignment comes as Omnicom Public Relations Group is integrating Ketchum into Golin, bringing the two networks together under a single global brand as part of a broader restructuring.

