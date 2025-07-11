H2ocean Executives Invited To Speak At The 129Th AFDO Annual Educational Conference In Dallas, Texas

Dr. Rajiv Saini (L) and Eddie Kolos (R) from H2Ocean at 129 AFDO Annual Conference, Dallas, Texas

Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO of H2Ocean, and Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer, speak at the Body Art session during AFDO 2025, emphasizing how natural ingredients like sea salt enhance safe and effective tattoo aftercare.

AFDO 2025 Annual Conference in session, where H2Ocean was represented as an industry expert in tattoo aftercare, sharing insights on quality, safety, and the power of sea salt in healing and skin recovery.

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products.

Highlighting consumer safety in tattoo aftercare products and the significance of natural ingredients like sea salt in the tattoo aftercare industry.

- Eddie Kolos, CEO H2OceanSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in providing patented, sea salt based natural healing products, proudly participated in the 129th Annual Educational Conference of the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO), held from June 21–25, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Widely regarded as the epicenter of food and drug safety dialogue, the AFDO annual conference brought together professionals from government agencies, academia, consumer groups, and industry leaders across sectors, including food, medical products, cannabis, and body art. The Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) is an international, non profit organization dedicated to protecting public health through regulatory uniformity, science-based policy, and collaboration between public and private sectors. AFDO and its affiliates provide a platform where critical public health issues are addressed and resolved efficiently and consistently across jurisdictions.This year's conference was generously sponsored by major industry leaders, including PepsiCo, Abbott, General Mills, H-E-B, Costco, Coca-Cola, Publix, and many others, reflecting the cross sector commitment to advancing public health, safety, and regulatory excellence.Representing H2Ocean were CEO and Founder Eddie Kolos and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Rajiv Saini, both specially invited to serve as industry representatives in the Body Art Track. Their session, "Ink Integrity: Quality, Compliance, and Safety in Tattoo Aftercare Products ," was moderated by Jodi Jackson, Registered Environmental Health Specialist II with Grand County Public Health, Colorado.In their presentation, Eddie and Dr. Saini addressed the growing importance of product integrity in tattoo aftercare, especially in light of evolving FDA guidelines. They explored the delicate balance between achieving regulatory compliance and maintaining a strong market presence, while underscoring how quality formulations not only protect consumer health but also elevate the reputation of tattoo artists and studios. The session offered practical takeaways on formulation safety, labeling accuracy, and industry best practices, helping attendees align their practices with regulatory and ethical standards. During their talk, they mentioned that how the increasing issues related to plastics wraps, dyes, and colors in the tattoo aftercare products are changing the whole dynamics of the tattoo aftercare industry, and artists and consumers are looking towards natural ingredients such as sea salt, which can be so effective in tattoo aftercare products. Eddie also emphasized how the source of each ingredient and their formulation play a key role in overall product development. Founded in 2001, H2Ocean has been at the forefront of natural, sea salt based products, specializing in tattoo and piercing aftercare, oral care, wound healing, and skin wellness. All H2Ocean products are formulated with clean ingredients and manufactured in FDA regulated facilities.Many veteran tattoo artists and professional piercers in attendance expressed deep appreciation for the session, noting that it shed new light on the critical role of tattoo aftercare formulations in healing outcomes. Several attendees were particularly excited by the insights on sea salt based products, remarking on the potential advantages over traditional synthetic or alcohol based solutions, which often cause dryness and skin irritation. During the talk, Eddie and Dr. Saini emphasized the scientific understanding of sea salt's natural healing properties, explaining how not all sea salt is created equal. They introduced the audience to Red Sea salt, used in H2Ocean's formulations, which is unrefined and mineral rich, containing 82+ essential trace minerals. This unique composition not only supports faster healing and reduced inflammation but also preserves skin integrity, making it especially valuable in post tattoo and piercing care.The Body Art Track also included thought provoking presentations by Brian Everett and Sean Brown, who shared their insights on advancing safety and innovation in body art practices.Another key highlight for H2Ocean was industry breakfast meeting with Laurie Farmer, a representative from the FDA. Eddie and Dr. Saini shared their perspectives on the pressing need to address synthetic dyes and harsh chemicals in consumer facing health and beauty products. Their discussion reinforced H2Ocean's stance on using natural, clean label ingredients and the importance of transparent product formulations in today's regulatory landscape.Held in a different U.S. region each year, the AFDO Annual Educational Conference provides a platform for collaborative learning and policy development, drawing attendees from across the globe. AFDO's mission to protect public health and safety through collaborative regulation and advocacy was prominently displayed throughout the event's 5 day agenda featuring over 40 key topics.As a science backed innovator and most trusted brand in sea salt based natural products, H2Ocean was honored to contribute its voice to this pivotal conversation and looks forward to ongoing engagement with public health leaders and regulators through the AFDO community.

H2Ocean Participation at AFDO Conference

