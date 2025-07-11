Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Till THIS Day

WB Weather Alerts: Despite the low-pressure system moving towards Jharkhand, rain continues. Even though the sun peeked through the clouds on Friday morning, the hide-and-seek game of clouds and sun began as the day progressed

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure has moved to Jharkhand. So the amount of rain will decrease somewhat. But there is a strong monsoon flow. Due to this, scattered rain with thunderstorms will continue. The axis also passes through Gangetic West Bengal. Cloudy skies and high humidity. Rain with thunderstorms will continue on Friday as well.

The low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal has moved to South Jharkhand and adjoining areas. It is tilted southwards and moving west-northwest. It will slowly move across Jharkhand towards North Chhattisgarh.

According to the Meteorological Office, the monsoon axis extends from Sri Ganganagar, Delhi, Banda, Churk to the low-pressure area in Jharkhand and through Digha in Bengal to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. Another axis lies over Gangetic West Bengal and the low-pressure area in Jharkhand from Assam to Vidarbha. A vortex exists in Punjab, Saurashtra, and Northeast Assam.

No heavy rain expected today. Rain with thunderstorms is possible in East and West Burdwan, West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, and Murshidabad districts. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on Saturday, but the amount and extent will decrease. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted that the amount of rain with thunderstorms will increase slightly on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely on Monday in Purulia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in the remaining districts of South Bengal.

Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in South Bengal on Tuesday. Rain with thunderstorms is more likely in most areas of Nadia, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts.

Today, there will be scattered rain with thunderstorms, but its amount and extent will decrease considerably. There is a higher chance of rain in parts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur districts. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will decrease slightly in North Bengal on Saturday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in some parts of some districts.

Heavy rain warning on Sunday for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in all districts, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain warning for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, and Alipurduar districts on Monday and Tuesday. Rain with thunderstorms is possible in the upper five districts of North Bengal. Heavy rain warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur districts on Wednesday. Rain with thunderstorms is possible in the upper five districts of North Bengal.

Mainly cloudy sky. Sometimes partly cloudy sky. Scattered rain is likely throughout the day. Scattered light rain with thunderstorms is possible in a couple of places. Humidity will be high. If the sun comes out, humidity-related discomfort will increase throughout the day.

Today's minimum temperature in Kolkata is 26.1 degrees. Thursday's maximum temperature was 29.6 degrees. Relative humidity is 89 to 98 percent. Rainfall was 17.2 millimeters.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain warning has also been issued for the capital Delhi. Heavy rain forecast for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Heavy rain will occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.