Deletemyinfo Wins 2025 Digital Privacy Excellence Award From Internet Safety Council

As concerns around data privacy continue to grow in the digital age, DeleteMyInfo has been recognized with the 2025 Digital Privacy Excellence Award by the Internet Safety Council. This honor cements DeleteMyInfo as a leading online personal data protection service, praised for its unlimited data removal capabilities, transparent operations, and ethical independence from the data broker industry.

Unrivaled Personal Data Removal Service with Human Support

Unlike traditional platforms that automate everything or place limits on how many data brokers they contact, DeleteMyInfo offers a truly comprehensive solution for personal information management. Its blend of automated tools and human-led reviews ensures that your most sensitive data is removed accurately and permanently.

. Unlimited data broker removal, no limits, no exceptions

. Automated scanning with manual human support to ensure deeper removal

. Google information takedown and custom requests included

. Personalized support for up to 10 individuals

Eliminates online personal information from search engines and data brokers like BeenVerified , USPhonebook , FastBackgroundCheck , and more.

“ DeleteMyInfo has become the gold standard for digital privacy. Their ability to remove personal data thoroughly, backed by live support, sets them apart,” said Marsha Langford , Director of the Internet Safety Council .

Trusted and Verified: Independent Ratings Across the Web

DeleteMyInfo has built a reputation on trust and transparency. Unlike other privacy services that obscure their methods, this platform proudly displays its third-party credentials:



Scam Detector – 100/100 Trust Score

ScamAdviser –“Likely Safe” with no backend vulnerabilities

Scamdoc – 90% Trust Score, with verified ownership and transparent terms



These ratings confirm the platform's trustworthiness and independence, crucial for a company that promises full data protection.



Real People. Real Data. Real Results.



DeleteMyInfo doesn't rely on bots alone, it listens to its users. The company has earned consistent 5-star reviews across major platforms for its hands-on approach and success in removing personal information:



Google Reviews 5/5

“They found and removed my personal data from over a dozen sites, including obscure brokers I'd never heard of.”



Sitejabber 5/5

“Unlike other services, DeleteMyInfo actually follows through with real support and results.”

“They removed my information from sites that competitors missed.”



Birdeye 5/5

“Hands down the best service for online privacy. My sensitive data was removed quickly and completely.”

Service Comparison Overview

DeleteMyInfo vs. the Competition: Full Access, No Hidden Limits

Not all data removal services are built the same. Many providers base what they give you on how much you pay, whether that's how many data brokers they'll contact, whether they'll clean up your Google results, or how many people you're allowed to protect under one plan.



But here's the thing: your personal information can show up anywhere online, not just on the brokers your subscription covers. And when those protections are locked behind expensive upgrades, it means people are paying for privacy, but still left exposed.



DeleteMyInfo takes a simpler, more user-focused approach. Whether you choose the Solo, Double, or Family plan, you get the exact same level of protection. The only thing that changes is how many people you want to include, not what you're allowed to remove.

How the Major Players Compare

Competitive Comparison: Full-Access Privacy with No Hidden Limits

**Incogni publicly lists 210 data brokers despite advertising more. Only top tiers offer custom removals. Most other services place critical features, like Google takedown and custom support, behind expensive tiers.

The Problem with Tiered Broker Lists

Your personal data can end up on any site, big names or obscure brokers you've never heard of. But many privacy services limit removals based on your plan level. If your data appears on a broker not included in your tier, you're out of luck unless you pay more.



That's the risk of tiered pricing: it ties your protection to your budget, not your actual exposure.

Big Numbers, Small Protection

Some providers claim coverage of 800 or more brokers. It sounds impressive, but most people's data shows up on fewer than 100 relevant sites. The rest are often outdated, inactive, or irrelevant.



Real privacy isn't about hitting a number, it's about targeting the brokers that actually expose your information.

Why Full Access Matters

DeleteMyInfo offers the same full-featured service on every plan, no upgrades, no hidden tiers. Every user gets:

.Unlimited removals

.Google search cleanup

.Custom takedown requests

.Manual + automated support

The Bottom Line

With DeleteMyInfo , there's no guesswork. Just clear, complete protection, regardless of how much you spend. No fluff. No restrictions. Just peace of mind.

Beyond Privacy: Helping You Manage Your Online Reputation

DeleteMyInfo doesn't just help you disappear from data brokers, it can also help when your name shows up for the wrong reasons.



Their reputation management service supports people dealing with:



Unwanted news articles or blog posts

Negative press or outdated public content Search results that don't reflect who they are anymore

They can help request removals, negotiate with publishers, and give guidance on how to rebuild your online image. It's not just about privacy, it's about reclaiming your reputation, too.



While most services stop at removing your address or phone number, DeleteMyInfo goes further, helping people take back control of their digital identity.

About DeleteMyInfo

DeleteMyInfo was founded with a clear mission: to empower individuals and families to reclaim control over their personal data in an era of mass surveillance and digital overexposure.

Unlike services tied to advertising platforms or brokers, DeleteMyInfo operates with ethical independence, ensuring it works for the user, never for marketers or hidden partners.



The platform uses a powerful combination of automated scanning, manual review, and ongoing monitoring to eliminate sensitive personal information from hundreds of public databases, people-search engines, and data broker networks. Whether it's removing your name from BeenVerified , stopping phone spam from USPhonebook and FastBackgroundCheck , or cleaning up Google search results, DeleteMyInfo gives users real control over their online privacy.



Founded by cybersecurity professionals and privacy advocates, the company believes privacy is not a luxury, it's a right. Today, DeleteMyInfo supports thousands of users across the U.S. and continues to expand its reach through partnerships, privacy education, and advocacy.

About the Internet Safety Council (ISC)

The Internet Safety Council is a respected nonprofit organization formed in 2013 to protect consumers, promote digital ethics, and advance cybersecurity education. With a diverse board composed of cybersecurity leaders, legal experts, and digital policy advocates, the ISC serves as a neutral authority in assessing companies that impact online privacy and data protection.



Each year, the ISC presents the Digital Privacy Excellence Award to one standout organization that demonstrates:



Innovation in how it addresses modern privacy threats

Transparency in business practices and consumer communication

Ethical integrity, including independence from brokers, advertisers, or surveillance platforms

Real-world impact on personal data security and consumer empowerment



DeleteMyInfo 's selection in 2025 follows an in-depth review of its removal methods, customer satisfaction, third-party audits, and operational transparency. As digital threats evolve, the ISC continues to shine a spotlight on services that not only respond to them but lead the charge in protecting consumers worldwide.



