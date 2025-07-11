Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Constellium To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results On July 29, 2025


2025-07-11 07:01:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its second quarter 2025 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

The webcast can be accessed live at

To participate by telephone, please use this link or dial the following number and enter access code 272655 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

United States: +1 646 787 9445
France: +33 9 70 73 39 58
Germany: +49 32 221098334
Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26
United Kingdom: +44 20 3936 2999

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

Media Contacts
Investor Relations Communications
Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 988 0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
... ...

