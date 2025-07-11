Take Action Against Those Creating Fear In Name Of Faith: Uttarakhand Former CM On 'Operation Kalnemi' (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 'Operation Kalnemi' - a crackdown on fake sadhus and spiritual imposters accused of exploiting the public and tarnishing the image of Sanatan Dharma - former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday called for widening the operation's scope to target not only the fraudsters but also those responsible for creating an environment where such deceit thrives.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Rawat invoked the mythical character Kalnemi from the Ramayana to underline the deeper implications of the CM's directive.

“Kalnemi is a figure from the Ramayana who tried to obstruct Lord Hanuman on his sacred mission,” said Rawat.

"So, the question is - who are today's Kalnemis responsible for creating such an environment that has necessitated this operation? Those who incite fear, spread superstition, manipulate faith, and mentally weaken people for their own gain - they must also be held accountable.”

He emphasised that the issue isn't just about individuals pretending to be sants but also about the larger machinery that allows such deception to flourish.

“There are many types of Kalnemis operating under different names. Some exploit people economically, others do so mentally or socially. People are being misled and frightened in the name of religion, making them vulnerable to exploitation. Operation Kalnemi must also target those with harmful ideologies who plant fear and confusion in people's minds,” Rawat told IANS.

The former CM warned that in Uttarakhand, where spiritual tourism is high and religious sentiments run deep, the misuse of faith poses a unique threat.

“The public is suffering. Operation Kalnemi should not be symbolic - it should dig deep to expose and eliminate the root causes,” he said.

Shifting to an internal matter within the Congress party, Rawat also responded to senior party leader Shashi Tharoor's controversial remarks on the Emergency period of 1975-77.

In a recent article published in a Malayalam daily, Tharoor described the Emergency as a“dark period” in India's democratic journey, a statement that has sparked discomfort within Congress ranks.

Rawat expressed disappointment over Tharoor's interpretation, urging a more nuanced understanding of the historical context.

“It is very sad. If you are truly educated, you must read history in its entirety. Why was the Emergency imposed? It didn't happen in a vacuum,” he stated.

He pointed to the political and social turbulence of the era, particularly the protests and civil disobedience movements.

“When the entire Opposition gathered at Ramlila Maidan, there were calls for civil servants and even the armed forces to defy government orders. In Bihar and Gujarat, the situation had already become volatile. In that light, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi felt compelled to impose the Emergency.”

Rawat acknowledged that the decision was met with public backlash.

“The people judged her. They voted her out in 1977, but they also brought her back in 1980. That reflects the people's evolving judgment,” he said.

While he refrained from outright defending the Emergency, Rawat emphasised the need for balanced historical analysis.

“I am not justifying anything. I'm only saying that the situation must be understood. We cannot forget the events at Ramlila Ground - it was a direct challenge to constitutional governance. If people call for action outside the framework of the Constitution, then that's a different kind of emergency altogether.”

Rawat also urged Tharoor to speak out about what he termed the“undeclared emergency” prevailing in today's India.

“Where are these intellectual voices now, when constitutional institutions have been reduced to rubber stamps? There is a silent emergency in this country today. Every citizen is living under some form of unspoken fear. That, too, must be discussed and analysed,” he professed.

Rawat further called for introspection and honesty - both about the past and the present.

"We must evaluate historical decisions in the context of their time. But we must also look around us today and see how deeply democratic institutions have been hollowed out. It is time for serious reflection,” he claimed.