ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ALPHARETTA, GA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the"Company") announced today that the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 (the"Annual Report") is expected to be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, July 17, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Annual Report and the Company's operating results for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our annual investor conference call:

Call-in Number:

(800) 267-6316

(203) 518-9783

Conference ID:

AWHQ425

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, July 21, 2025, and will be available for 31 days. The Company's quarterly and other reports can be obtained on the Company's website at or by contacting investor.r elations@a shto nwoods .com .



ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is the largest private home builder in the United States according to Home Builder Executive. The company was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was recognized in 2025 by Newsweek as a Most Trustworthy Company in America. Ashton Woods markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company's industry-leading experience at the AW Studio and curation of distinct AW Collections® results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company's commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning hundreds of national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service and innovation.

CONTACT: Zachary R. Sawyer, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.987.0010 ...