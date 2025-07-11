Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan First Review: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Love Flick Impresses Internet, 'Fresh Warmth Of...'
Janhvi and Khushi's cousin featured opposite Vikrant Massey is all set to woo the audience with the romantic drama, adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.Also Read | The Mummy: Cast members of the 1999 movie return for 2025 reunion Social media reaction
A user wrote,“Despite decent music , there is simply NO excitement about #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan among the people. Even its target audiences - the youngsters - are unaware about its release date.”
Another user remarked, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a fresh warmth of love which is visually beautiful. Cinematography is the USP of the film. #VikrantMassey have done a great job as always.... Shanaya Kapoor, According to her first film she does well. A lot to learn and i believe she will improve. Honestly, Great.[sic]"Also Read | Superman movie audience reaction: 'Tossed around like a ragdoll'
A third user commented,“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a feel good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future.”
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X said,“#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is expected to open in the range of ₹50-80 lakh nett, which would be a disastrous start. Only exceptional word of mouth can help it doing some kind of respectable business over the weekend.”Also Read | Kerala schools adopt revolutionary seating order inspired by Mollywood movie
The narrative follows impaired musician Jahaan and theatre artist and aspiring actress Saaba. The two form an emotional connection after meeting during a train journey through the Himalayas. Produced under the banner Mini Films, the film explores the romantic bond developed through voice and touch.Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release: Where to watch Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's romantic movie
Streaming platform Zee5 acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor starrer, according to an OTTPlay report. However, the OTT release date is yet to be finalised.
