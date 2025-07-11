Kurdish Militants Begin Disarming After 40-Year War With Turkey
A group of fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party will hand over its weapons at a ceremony in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region attended by observers from Turkey, Iraq's central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, according to the Hurriyet daily.
The handover will be the first concrete step toward disarmament since the PKK's May announcement that it would disband, ending four decades of conflict with the Turkish state and easing security concerns in the region.
Peace could also boost Turkey's economy, with policymakers saying that the conflict has cost the country around $1.8 trillion including lost opportunities due to military spending.
It remains unclear whether all armed PKK factions will participate in the process. Turkey's government has called for it take no longer than five months.
In a video message released Wednesday, the PKK's imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan described the handover as“transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law.” He has been serving a life sentence in solitary confinement on the prison island of Imrali since 1999.
The group, which first took up arms in 1984 seeking Kurdish autonomy, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union. The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, with violence at times spilling into neighboring Iraq, Syria and Iran.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment