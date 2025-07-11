403
Israeli Accupation A Major Obstacle To Palestinian Youth Forming Safe Families - Arab League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Arab League affirmed Thursday that the ongoing Israeli occupation, repeated escalations, and restrictions on freedom of movement and dignified living are among the main obstacles preventing Palestinian youth from exercising their natural right to form free and secure families in their homeland.
In a statement marking World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, the Arab League noted that the protracted crises in the region significantly impact the choices available to youth in areas affected by conflict, displacement, and occupation, particularly Palestinian youth, who have been deprived for decades of their most basic human rights, including the right to safe living, education, employment opportunities, and the ability to build stable families.
The statement highlighted that the Arab region is undergoing profound demographic, political, and economic transformations, amid major challenges such as conflicts, economic crises, and climate change.
It also reaffirmed the centrality of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to health and social justice, calling for the adoption of national and regional policies that address the needs of youth and enhance their active participation in decision-making and in efforts to build a just and sustainable peace in the region.
The statement noted that this year, the international community and Arab countries are observing World Population Day under the theme: "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."
The theme underscores a legitimate aspiration and fundamental right of every young man and woman in the region, the right to build a family and establish a stable life under fair and supportive humanitarian and economic conditions.
The statement stressed the importance of giving youth the opportunity not only to dream, but to turn those dreams into tangible reality.
