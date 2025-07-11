403
Death Toll Of Journalists In Gaza Rises To 229 Since Beginning Of Israeli Aggression
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli aggression has risen to 229, following the announcement of the death of journalist Ahmed Salama Abu Aisha, who served as an editor and photographer for the Palestine Today news agency.
In a statement issued today, the Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed that Abu Aisha was killed in a targeted Israeli drone strike outside his home in the Al-Sawarah area, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
The Media Office strongly condemned what it described as the "systematic targeting, killing, and assassination" of Palestinian journalists. It urged the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Federation of Journalists, and all press and union bodies around the world to denounce the ongoing crimes committed against media professionals in Gaza.
The statement further called on the international community, along with human rights organizations and professional journalism associations, to take a decisive stance against what it described as "the crime of genocide against the Palestinian people." It also called for immediate measures to protect journalists in the Gaza Strip, stop the deliberate targeting of media personnel, and ensure accountability by prosecuting those responsible in international courts.
According to human rights organizations and United Nations reports, Israeli forces have deliberately targeted journalists and media institutions throughout the aggression. Over 400 journalists have been injured, dozens arrested, and the offices of most local and international media outlets operating in the Strip have been destroyed. Moreover, all local radio stations have been forced to cease operations due to widespread displacement and the severe lack of electricity and internet access. (
