Vracademi Launches Future Tech Summer Camp 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) VRAcademi, a leader in Extended Reality (XR) based education, has officially launched its, a unique program designed to ignite young minds at the intersection of technology and creativity. Running from, the camp offers a blend of, and, all in a fun, creative and hands-on environment.

Held at VRAcademi's innovation villa in Jumeirah Beach Road, the camp caters to children agedwith tailored sessions for different age groups. Each week explores new themes, fromtoand, allowing participants to build real-world skills and work on exciting future-focused projects.

“At VRAcademi, we believe that children learn best when they're engaged, curious, and free to explore,” said, Co-Founder of VRAcademi.“This summer camp stands out because it combines emerging technologies with artistic expression, allowing kids to code, design, tell stories, and build innovations that reflect their own passions. It's about helping them see the future not just as something they enter, but something they can create.”



Location: VRAcademi Ai & Metaverse Lab, Umm Suqeim 1,, Dubai

Dates: July 14 – August 29, 2025 (Monday to Friday)

Ages: 8–13

Time:



Morning Batch : 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM Afternoon Batch : 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM



Language of Instruction: English Price: AED 1000 Per Child Per Week

Each student can register for a maximum of 4 weeks

Ai is quickly becoming a tool that is transforming the future of how we work and live. VRAcademi's Ai, coding and robotics programmes sets the foundation for young minds to learn and experience these concepts, as well apply their learning to real-world projects and activities. These hands-on programmes are the perfect building blocks to help teach kids new-age skills in a fun and engaging environment to help them be future-ready.

From building AI-powered robots to creating virtual worlds in Fortnite Creative and designing their own short films and podcasts, participants are immersed in projects that nurture critical thinking, collaboration, and imagination. Each week ends with a celebration and showcase, giving children the opportunity to present their creations and gain confidence in their ideas.

Learn more about VRAcademi via their website and instagram @vr