403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vracademi Launches Future Tech Summer Camp 2025 In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) VRAcademi, a leader in Extended Reality (XR) based education, has officially launched its Future Tech Summer Camp 2025 , a unique program designed to ignite young minds at the intersection of technology and creativity. Running from July 14 to August 29 , the camp offers a blend of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, filmmaking, game design, art , and public speaking , all in a fun, creative and hands-on environment.
Held at VRAcademi's innovation villa in Jumeirah Beach Road, the camp caters to children aged 8 to 13 with tailored sessions for different age groups. Each week explores new themes, from Sustainability to Space Exploration, Creative Future and Entrepreneurship , allowing participants to build real-world skills and work on exciting future-focused projects. “At VRAcademi, we believe that children learn best when they're engaged, curious, and free to explore,” said Sonal Ahuja , Co-Founder of VRAcademi.“This summer camp stands out because it combines emerging technologies with artistic expression, allowing kids to code, design, tell stories, and build innovations that reflect their own passions. It's about helping them see the future not just as something they enter, but something they can create.” Key Details:
Held at VRAcademi's innovation villa in Jumeirah Beach Road, the camp caters to children aged 8 to 13 with tailored sessions for different age groups. Each week explores new themes, from Sustainability to Space Exploration, Creative Future and Entrepreneurship , allowing participants to build real-world skills and work on exciting future-focused projects. “At VRAcademi, we believe that children learn best when they're engaged, curious, and free to explore,” said Sonal Ahuja , Co-Founder of VRAcademi.“This summer camp stands out because it combines emerging technologies with artistic expression, allowing kids to code, design, tell stories, and build innovations that reflect their own passions. It's about helping them see the future not just as something they enter, but something they can create.” Key Details:
-
Location: VRAcademi Ai & Metaverse Lab, Umm Suqeim 1,, Dubai
(Map Location – ) Dates: July 14 – August 29, 2025 (Monday to Friday) Ages: 8–13 Time:
-
Morning Batch : 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Afternoon Batch : 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
-
Language of Instruction: English
Price: AED 1000 Per Child Per Week
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment