Training Courses On Protecting Intellectual Property Rights Held

DOHA: The Legal and Judicial Studies Center at the Ministry of Justice is organizing two training courses for several legal professionals from various ministries and government agencies. The courses are centers on legal protection of intellectual property and combating money laundering and terrorism financing in Qatari law.

The legal protection of intellectual property course, which began last Sunday and continued until Thursday, July 10 aimed to introduce participants to intellectual property rights and their legal protection under Qatari law and international agreements. It includes two main themes, defined by reference to Law No. 7 of 2002 on the Protection of Copyright and Related Rights, and related laws, agreements, and treaties.

The first axis of the two courses addresses the protection of literary and artistic works under Qatari law and international agreements, while the second axis addresses the protection of industrial property under Qatari law and international agreements. The course on combating money laundering and terrorism financing crimes in Qatari law aims to familiarise participants with the general provisions of the law on combating money laundering and terrorism financing and the authorities involved in combating these crimes.