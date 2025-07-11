Shravan Begins: Kashi Vishwanath Temple Or Varanasi Floods With Devotees

The holy month of Shravan kicks off with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Devotees flood Varanasi on Sawan's first day. Flower showers by officials add to the spiritual high, marking a grand start to the sacred month.

