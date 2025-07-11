Construction Contract In Latvia (Augstkalni Wind Farm Foundations, Electrical Cables And Roads)
The contract value is above EUR 30 million euros, plus value added tax. The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.
UAB Merko Statyba ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction and has become as a leading builder of wind turbine foundations. With more than 200 foundations installed and a team of sector-specialised professionals, the company can successfully deliver wind farm construction projects across the Baltic states.
Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.
SIA Merko Būve is Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.
Additional information: SIA Merko Būve, Member of the Board Mr. Jānis Zilgme, e-mail: ... .
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.
