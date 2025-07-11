China's Patience Wears Thin With EU Over Medical Device Row

MENAFN - Asia Times) Political tensions between the European Union and China have grown after the bloc restricted Chinese enterprises and products from participating in public procurement of medical devices, while Beijing launched retaliatory measures.

The growing tensions may impact the EU-China Summit, currently scheduled to be held in China July 24-25 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic relations.

Both sides planned to hold the first day of the meeting in Beijing and the second in Anhui, a hub for China's high technologies such as quantum computing, fusion energy, and biotechnology. However, Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government may cancel the second-day activity.

On June 20, the European Commission, the EU's executive body, excluded Chinese companies from the EU government's procurement of medical devices exceeding €5 million (US$5.84 million). The EC said the measure seeks to incentivize China to cease discriminating against EU firms and EU-made medical devices, and to treat EU companies with the same openness as the EU treats Chinese companies and products.

It added that the move is a response to China's long-standing exclusion of EU-made medical devices from Chinese government contracts.

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister and a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s politburo, met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on July 2. Wang said the EU and China, two great civilizations and major forces, should strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, and assume responsibilities amid the increasingly complex and challenging international landscape.

Wang also held a four-hour meeting with the European Commission's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on the same day.

The Chinese government has not yet confirmed whether the EU-China Summit will end earlier. Some commentators have suggested that the potential shortening of the Summit is retaliation against the EU's suppression of China's medical device sector.