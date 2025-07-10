Spanglish Entertainment Announces Inaugural Spanglish Party Cruise: A Celebration Of Music And Culture

"As you board the Carnival Glory, you're stepping into a realm where melodies become memories, and rhythms are the heartbeat of the moment," says Alida Hernandez, Executive Producer and Editor-in-Chief of Spanglish Entertainment Magazine.

"From the acoustic sounds of percussion to the dance beat of Freestyle and the thunderous roar of rock-n-roll, every note is a brushstroke on the canvas of your experience."

"Get ready to immerse yourself in a symphony of sights and sounds, where laughter mingles with lyrics and dancing becomes a language all its own," adds Jose JCee Colon. "So, grab your friends, let your hair down, and prepare to embark on a journey of sonic exploration. Welcome to the music festival of your dreams, where the magic of music awaits at sea."

An All-Star Lineup of Latin & Freestyle Artists, Plus K-Rock!

Prepare to dance the night away with some of the hottest names in Latin entertainment, accompanied by Jose Raymundi, Musical Director, and the electrifying Zalsa En Control Orchestra.

Salsa Artists:



Herman Olivera - El Sonero del Siglo XXI: Grammy Award-nominated Puerto Rican salsa singer from Newark, New Jersey, celebrated for his mastery of the sonero tradition. Olivera is best known as the dynamic lead vocalist for the Eddie Palmieri Orchestra. Also, known for his authentic salsa and passionate stage presence.

Pedro Brull – El Sonero de Beso Completo: With a powerful voice and exceptional improvisational skills, Pedro Brull is a renowned Puerto Rican salsa singer, celebrated for his extensive career, particularly as the lead singer of La Mulenze.

Paquito Acosta: A captivating Puerto Rican salsa singer, Paquito Acosta is celebrated for his infectious rhythms and beautiful songs, having made significant contributions to the Latin music scene with a career spanning decades.

Wiki Gonzalez – El Bandito Salsa: Wiki Gonzalez brings a dynamic and energetic presence to the stage, known for his vibrant salsa performances that get audiences moving.

Willie Panama - The King of Salsa Rap: A versatile Panamanian artist, Willie Panama blends salsa, calypso, reggae, and Latin jazz, known for his engaging performances and unique fusion of genres.

Izis - La Enfermera de la Salsa: A proud native of Puerto Rico, Izis is known for her captivating stage presence and heart-pounding salsa rhythms, seamlessly blending the energy of a skilled performer with soulful depth.

JCee Colon – Executive Producer & Salsa recording artist, JCee Colon is an influential figure in the salsa world, contributing both behind the scenes and as a performer. Zalsa En Control – A live 12-piece orchestra you won't want to miss! This powerful ensemble provides the vibrant soundtrack for an unforgettable salsa experience.

Freestyle Artists:



Wil & More - Like some of the other best freestyle songs, & More's " You'll Never Find Another Love " perfectly captures the drama and naiveté of teenage love. Sung by Wilfredo Delvalle and written by Juan Lazaga, "You'll Never Find Another Love" was originally released on Mickey Garcia's Micmac Records in 1988.

Nas T Boyz - They are a freestyle music group that gained prominence in the 1990s. They are known for their contributions to the freestyle genre, a style of electronic dance music that was particularly popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The top songs by Nas-T Boyz include "Keep Our Love a Secret," "Shattered and Broken," and "What I'm Feeling". Other popular tracks from their catalog are "The Search," "Intimate Strangers," "Why Do You Treat Me Like You Do?," "Closer Than Close," "Beating of My Heart," "Let's Get It Together," and "Get Nas-T".

Bets-ya – New Emerging Artist - Freestyle

Day-ja La Loba - She is a freestyle singer. She has released singles such as "Still a Savage" (2025), "Feel Free to Party" (2023), and "Ya No Se Que Hacer" (2022). She is also active on TikTok as a recording artist, radio host, DJ, and host of the "Plugged In with D Podcast." Queen Rage – New Emerging Artist – Freestyle

K-Rock:

Rolling Quartz – They are from Seoul, Korea. What blossomed as a flower, morphed into an INFERNO! A blazing destiny would have members of Rolling Girlz meet members of Rose Quartz which would birth the formation of the all-female quintet Rolling Quartz in August 2019. Their next level aspirations are to bring awareness and acceptance to all the musical talent that K-ROCK has to offer the global music community.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Spanglish Entertainment is offering exclusive sponsorship opportunities for businesses and brands looking to connect with a vibrant and enthusiastic audience. This is a unique chance to elevate your brand's visibility within the Latin music and entertainment community. Various packages are available, offering prominent branding, promotional opportunities, and access to a diverse demographic of music lovers. For details on how to become a sponsor and align your brand with this exciting event, please contact us directly.

For more information and to book your unforgettable experience, visit or call 833-374-4294.

About Spanglish Entertainment Magazine:

Spanglish Entertainment Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to celebrating and promoting Latin music, culture, and entertainment. With a focus on bringing diverse voices and vibrant experiences to its audience, Spanglish Entertainment Magazine provides a platform for artists, events, and cultural narratives within the Latin community. Through engaging content and innovative initiatives like the Spanglish Party Cruise, the magazine aims to connect and inspire a broad demographic of music and culture enthusiasts.

About Mark Daniels, Wild95FM Detroit

Mark Daniels is an executive music producer, General Manager of Wild 95.3FM Detroit, and an on-air radio personality. He hosts syndicated shows called "Artist Spotlight" and the "Korean Power Hour" on Wild 95.3FM Detroit. He works with executive producer KLUBJUMPERS. Mark Daniels describes himself as a "Champion of the Independent Artist" and aims to help artists achieve their musical goals.

SOURCE Spanglish Entertainment Magazine