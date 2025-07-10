Investornewsbreaks NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) Hits $4 Trillion Market Cap, Cementing Its Role As AI Supercycle Titan
As of 1:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2025, NVIDIA stock (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading at $1,568.77, up $10.64 (+0.68%), with intraday highs and lows between $1,579.20 and $1,552.43, on volume of 21.3 million shares.
About NVIDIA Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation is a global leader in graphics processing technology and AI computing. Best known for its GPUs used in gaming, data centers, and professional visualization, NVIDIA is now a critical enabler of generative AI and machine learning infrastructure. With expanding platforms like CUDA, DGX systems, and its Grace Hopper Superchips, NVIDIA remains at the forefront of the AI supercycle, driving innovation across industries from autonomous vehicles to healthcare.
