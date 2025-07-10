Investornewsbreaks NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) Hits $4 Trillion Market Cap, Cementing Its Role As AI Supercycle Titan

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has officially crossed the $4 trillion market capitalization threshold, becoming the second-most valuable public company globally behind Microsoft. The milestone, reported by Reuters on July 9, 2025, highlights NVIDIA's dominance at the center of the AI boom-its chips power everything from data centers to cutting-edge AI models. Investors have poured into the stock as demand for accelerated computing and AI infrastructure shows no signs of slowing. While some analysts warn of lofty valuations, NVIDIA's deep moats in software, hardware, and developer adoption continue to drive historic growth.

As of 1:00 p.m. ET on July 10, 2025, NVIDIA stock (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading at $1,568.77, up $10.64 (+0.68%), with intraday highs and lows between $1,579.20 and $1,552.43, on volume of 21.3 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation is a global leader in graphics processing technology and AI computing. Best known for its GPUs used in gaming, data centers, and professional visualization, NVIDIA is now a critical enabler of generative AI and machine learning infrastructure. With expanding platforms like CUDA, DGX systems, and its Grace Hopper Superchips, NVIDIA remains at the forefront of the AI supercycle, driving innovation across industries from autonomous vehicles to healthcare.

