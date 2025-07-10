Nolasco Plumbing, Inc., Professional Plumber In Pasadena, CA, Identifies Top Causes Of Drain Clogs And Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Plumber Pasadena CA"Nolasco Plumbing, Inc., a trusted plumber in Pasadena, CA, reveals the top causes of drain clogs and offers expert solutions to keep plumbing systems clear and efficient.

Pasadena, CA - Nolasco Plumbing, Inc., a leading plumbing service provider in Pasadena, California, sheds light on one of the most common and frustrating household plumbing issues: clogged drains. While clogged drains are an inconvenience for homeowners and businesses alike, understanding the root causes and how to prevent them can save time, money, and stress. Nolasco Plumbing provides insight into the top causes of drain clogs and offers effective solutions to keep plumbing systems functioning properly.

Top Causes of Drain Clogs

Drains can become clogged for several reasons. Identifying these causes early can help prevent further damage to plumbing systems. Nolasco Plumbing, Inc. outlines the most common culprits of drain clogs and what homeowners and property managers can do to address them.

1. Grease and Fat Buildup

One of the most frequent causes of kitchen drain clogs is the buildup of grease and fat. Pouring grease down the drain may seem harmless, but over time, grease hardens and attaches to the inside of pipes. This buildup restricts water flow and can result in slow drainage or complete blockages.

Nolasco Plumbing recommends disposing of grease and fat in the trash rather than down the drain. To remove existing buildup, professional drain cleaning services can effectively clear the pipes and restore proper water flow. If you're experiencing issues in the kitchen, a trusted plumber Pasadena can help.

2. Hair Accumulation

Hair is a common culprit in bathroom drains, particularly in showers and bathtubs. Over time, hair can accumulate in the drain, causing blockages that slow or prevent water from draining. Hair clogs can be difficult to remove without proper tools, and attempting to clear the blockage with DIY methods can sometimes push the hair deeper into the pipes.

To prevent hair buildup, Nolasco Plumbing advises using drain covers or hair catchers and regularly cleaning them. Pasadena plumbers can also use specialized tools to remove hair clogs efficiently.







3. Soap Scum and Mineral Deposits

Soap scum, combined with mineral deposits from hard water, can form a thick residue that accumulates in drains over time. This can lead to slow drainage and contribute to larger clogs. Soap scum buildup is particularly common in bathroom drains, where soap is frequently used.

Regular cleaning of drains and the use of water softeners can help reduce the buildup of soap scum and mineral deposits. If the problem persists, a Plumber Pasadena CA can remove the buildup and restore the water flow.

4. Foreign Objects

Sometimes, the cause of a clogged drain is simply the presence of foreign objects that shouldn't have been flushed or washed down. Items such as paper towels, food particles, small toys, and cleaning wipes can get stuck in pipes, leading to blockages.

Homeowners should avoid flushing anything other than toilet paper down the toilet and use drain covers to catch foreign objects from entering the pipes. If a clog occurs, a professional plumber in Pasadena can inspect and clear the pipes using specialized tools.

5. Tree Roots

In some cases, tree roots can infiltrate underground pipes, causing blockages or even damage to the pipes. This is a more serious plumbing issue that requires the expertise of a professional plumber to address.

Nolasco Plumbing recommends regular inspections of outdoor pipes, especially if tree roots are near the plumbing system. Professional plumbers can identify and remove tree roots that have infiltrated pipes, preventing further damage.

Nolasco Plumbing, Inc.: Trusted Plumber in Pasadena, CA

Nolasco Plumbing, Inc. is a trusted plumbing service provider located in Pasadena, CA, offering a wide range of plumbing services, including drain cleaning, pipe repairs, water heater installations, and more. The team at Nolasco Plumbing is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable service and ensuring that every plumbing issue is resolved efficiently. For more information about their services or to schedule an inspection.

Understanding the common causes of drain clogs and taking proactive steps to address them can help maintain a healthy plumbing system. Nolasco Plumbing, Inc. provides expert solutions to keep your drains clear and functional, thereby preventing the need for costly repairs in the future.