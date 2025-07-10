She Is Wealthy Launches Wealthy In Wisdom: A Transformational Anthology Empowering Christian Women In Business And Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frisco, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She is Wealthy, a faith-based leadership platform founded by Megan Unsworth, proudly announces the launch of Wealthy in Wisdom, a newly released collaborative book now available on Amazon. This inspiring anthology brings together over 30 purpose-driven women of faith who share how their journeys through adversity and obedience to God have led them to create meaningful impact in business and beyond.

Wealthy in Wisdom

Wealthy in Wisdom, which was introduced on June 11, 2025, captures the essence of Proverbs 31 women; leaders who build, nurture, and influence with wisdom, integrity, and grace. Each chapter stands as a testimony to the power of faith-infused leadership in the marketplace, revealing how these women have aligned their entrepreneurial pursuits with their spiritual calling.

Faith Meets Marketplace: A New Model of Leadership

At the heart of Wealthy in Wisdom is a powerful message: Christian women are called not only to personal devotion but also to public leadership. The book presents real-life stories from women who have navigated loss, hardship, and reinvention, ultimately using their platforms to lead with courage and clarity.

From startup ventures to ministry-based initiatives, the contributors offer a diverse look into what it means to follow God's direction in professional spaces. They do so while remaining faithful stewards of their influence, finances, and vision.

Founder Megan Unsworth, who also serves as the book's compiler, shares,“This book isn't just a publication, it's a prophetic movement. It's about awakening women of faith to the influence they've been entrusted with, and giving them real stories that reflect the power of saying yes to God.”

Featured Voices of Faith and Impact

We would be remiss not to take a moment to acknowledge the extraordinary women who brought this project to life. Each of them courageously shared her story, her wisdom, and her God-given message to inspire and empower others. Their contributions are the heart of this book, and their voices echo with grace, truth, and resilience.

With deep gratitude, we honor:

Alicia Messick, Alyssa Mortell, Angela Williams, Brenda Wakefield, Catherine Daniels, Charity Espinosa, Gentry Harper, Grace Reynolds Victor, Heather Fridge, Heidi Jeremenko, Jacqueline Gridiron, Jessica Dudley, Jessie Muzvidzwa, Lyn Barenchi, Lynelle Peterson, Melissa Kessler, Michelle Irwin, Neo Moroka, Phyllis Anderson, Riquel Ivy, Stephanie Scheffer, Tara Oliphant, Vonnita Bishop, and Wendy Early.

This collective of powerhouse women represents a modern-day tapestry of Proverbs 31 strength, and it's an honor to showcase their voices in one unified message.

The Proverbs 31 Standard: Wisdom in Action

Inspired by the timeless wisdom of Proverbs 31, Wealthy in Wisdom honors women who build both spiritually and strategically. These Proverbs 31 women are not only nurturers of homes but also visionaries in their communities, balancing grace with grit, faith with follow-through.

The book illustrates that modern Christian women are well-positioned to lead with values that the world deeply needs, such as humility, integrity, perseverance, and discernment. Their leadership is not about titles, but transformation.

“Every woman in this book is a builder,” said Unsworth.“They're building businesses, ministries, teams, and most importantly, they're building legacies rooted in God's truth.”

A Movement Born from Ministry

Wealthy in Wisdom is the latest offering from She is Wealthy, a global movement founded to equip women of faith with tools for leadership, entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven living. Based in Frisco, TX, the platform has already inspired tens of thousands through mentorship, training programs, and community gatherings.

This new release reflects the organization's expanding vision: to raise up a generation of faith-led female leaders who are not only spiritually grounded but also strategically equipped.

“Our goal is to challenge the narrative that faith and ambition can't coexist,” Unsworth stated.“When we look to Scripture, we see bold women used by God to shape history. That same calling still exists today.”

Amazon Bestseller and Reader Response

Since its release, Wealthy in Wisdom has quickly gained traction and is positioned as a potential Amazon bestseller in its category. Readers have responded with enthusiasm, praising the book's transparency, relevance, and encouragement.

The response affirms the growing demand for resources that speak directly to the intersection of faith and leadership, specifically among women navigating modern challenges with spiritual clarity.

Now Available on Amazon

Wealthy in Wisdom officially launched June 11, 2025, and is now available for purchase on Amazon at . The book invites women from all walks of life to explore what it means to live, lead, and leave a legacy in alignment with God's design.

About She is Wealthy

She is Wealthy is a faith-centered organization dedicated to empowering women of faith in business, leadership, and life. Founded by Megan Unsworth, the platform provides mentorship, education, and a supportive community for women committed to living out their Kingdom calling. Through events, publications, and coaching, She is Wealthy continues to champion the rise of Proverbs 31 women who lead with faith and leave lasting legacies.









Media Contact

Company Name: She is Wealthy

Contact Person: Megan Unsworth

Email: ...

Phone: 858-609-0924

Country: United States

Website:

