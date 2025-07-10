Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OPEC Seminar Adopts Recommendations For Sustainable Energy


2025-07-10 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, July 10 (KUNA) -- OPEC concluded on Thursday its ninth international seminar after high-level discussions over two days that brought together decision-makers and high-level experts of energy in the world.
The seminar issued some key references to determine the path of the next period in global energy sector.
OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais opened the closing session, highlighting the recommendations topped with enhancing energy systems flexibility and building infrastructure to be able to meet the expected growing demand in the upcoming decades.
The second recommendation affirmed the continued role of oil as a main source of global energy mix, despite the expansion of alternative sources.
The participants called for intensifying investments in all energy fields, focusing at the same time on developing infrastructure and techniques to ensure supplies security in the long run.
The fourth recommendation stressed the need of enabling developing countries to fairly exploit their natural resources through providing funding and technology in a way that lessens energy gap and achieves development and climate justice.
The conferees also urged adopting a real and comprehensive approach in terms of drawing up energy policies based on science and data.
Al-Ghais emphasized that energy future should be built on the principles of collaboration, justice and reality, stressing the need of continued dialogue among sector's players.
He expressed hope that these recommendations would be practical steps to boost international cooperation, and establish a safer and more sustainable energy future
The seminar has witnessed unprecedented participation, featuring 71 speakers, including 23 ministers, 35 CEOs and 12 international organizations. (Pickup previous)
