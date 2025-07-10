Brian Gould Of Trulife Distribution:“AI‐Custom Nutrition Is Here But Has Your Supply Chain Kept Up?”

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)AI-powered personalized nutrition tools are gaining mainstream traction in 2025. Based on this, Brian Gould, CEO of Trulife Distribution and Trulife Marketing, is urging wellness companies to shift focus from trend-driven excitement to the unglamorous reality of operational readiness. In a candid assessment, Gould highlights that while AI-generated nutrition protocols are revolutionizing how consumers engage with their health, the back-end logistics of fulfillment, sourcing, and compliance remain far behind.

“AI is already changing the front end of how people choose their supplements,” Gould said.“But when companies can't deliver those personalized solutions at scale, or worse, deliver inconsistently, they erode trust just as fast as they built it.”

Gould's insights come at a pivotal time for the wellness industry. In early 2025, tools that analyze individual biomarkers, lifestyle data, and even genetic profiles to recommend daily supplement regimens flooded the market. From consumer-facing apps to clinical interfaces used by practitioners, the emphasis on ultra-targeted formulas has grown rapidly. Yet, few companies have overhauled their operations to handle the complexity that comes with made-to-order blends, real-time ingredient demand, and regulatory traceability.

The Convenience Problem

“What many of these startups fail to consider,” Gould continued,“is that AI doesn't simplify the backend, it complicates it.”

Traditional supplement supply chains are built for mass production and seasonal cycles. But personalized nutrition, especially AI-driven, real-time customization, demands dynamic sourcing, nimble fulfillment systems, and a higher degree of ingredient specificity.

This means vendors must move beyond static warehouse models. They need innovative inventory systems capable of adapting to shifts in consumer needs as the algorithms update, sometimes weekly. Companies also need suppliers who can provide traceable, single-origin ingredients that align with AI-driven health goals, goals often requiring micro-adjustments in dose and composition.

“Imagine telling a customer that their custom gut health blend is delayed because your warehouse only stocks bulk probiotics that don't match their specific strain needs,” Gould said.“That's the reality many brands are walking into.”

AI Isn't a Silver Bullet

Gould, who has worked for over two decades in distribution and global brand development, warns that too many companies are overrelying on AI's appeal without preparing for its operational consequences.

“AI gets you in the door, but your logistics and compliance practices determine whether you stay there,” he said.“Custom doesn't just mean a fancy label. It means real-time inventory adjustments, safe sourcing, and legally sound formulations.”

This is especially critical in the U.S., where supplement manufacturers are required to follow strict FDA guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Personalized blends introduce a new layer of complexity around batch tracking, allergen warnings, and consumer safety documentation.

Trulife's Role in Bridging the Gap

As CEO of Trulife Distribution, Brian Gould is positioning his firm as a key player in solving this mismatch between innovation and infrastructure. Trulife works with international wellness brands seeking to expand into the U.S. market, offering full-service support from regulatory compliance to logistics and in-store retail placement.

“We're helping brands ask the hard questions,” Gould said.“Do you have the tech to track custom orders by batch? Can your manufacturer scale up 1,000 variations of a product instead of just three? Have you trained your fulfillment team to spot errors in AI-generated formulas?”

These operational gaps, he argues, will define which companies survive the next wave of wellness innovation.

An Industry in Transition

Consumer demand is not slowing down. According to recent industry reports, AI-driven nutrition and diagnostic-based wellness purchases are expected to grow 38% year-over-year through 2027. While interest in longevity, gut health, and hormone optimization remains strong, consumers are also increasingly aware of ingredient quality, shipping speed, and post-purchase experience.

“People don't want a one-size-fits-all solution anymore,” Gould said.“But they also don't want delays, inconsistencies, or vague customer service. The brands that can handle both precision and scale are the ones that will win.”

A Call for Real Infrastructure

Gould urges founders and brand leaders to shift focus from marketing headlines to foundational work. That means investing in smarter supply chains, building relationships with flexible manufacturers, and embedding quality control into every step of the process.

“AI-custom nutrition is no longer on the horizon, it's here,” he concluded.“But if your supply chain isn't ready to match that promise, all the algorithms in the world won't save you.”

About Brian Gould

Brian Gould is the CEO of Trulife Distribution and Trulife Marketing. He has over 20 years of experience in retail distribution, international brand strategy, and manufacturing logistics. Through his companies and his foundation, Gould helps wellness brands succeed in the U.S. market while advocating for ethical practices and operational excellence across the industry.

