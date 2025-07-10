Zelensky Presses EU Leaders To Hand Over Frozen Russian Asset Funds For Ukraine's Recovery: 'Use Them To Save Lives'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off the Ukraine Recovery Conference, and in a pointed message, pushed for a bold move to redirect frozen Russian assets toward Ukraine's recovery.

“Europe should clearly agree that frozen Russian assets should go towards Ukraine's recovery,” he said.

“Not only the income from these assets, but the assets themselves must be used - and much more actively than they are now - to help save lives.”

Russian strikes as“terrorism”

The President opened his address by referencing yet another overnight assault on Kyiv, describing ongoing Russian drone attacks on civilian areas as a campaign of terror.

“Just last night, they launched another massive attack on Ukraine, mainly targeting our capital Kyiv,” Zelensky said.

“This is pure terrorism... This is exactly what Putin wants - for our people to suffer, to flee Ukraine, and for homes, schools, for life itself to be destroyed everywhere, not just near the frontlines.”

A call for reconstruction initiative

Zelensky kicked off the Ukraine Recovery Conference with a direct appeal to international leaders, urging them to unite in a sweeping reconstruction initiative.

“We should develop it together,” Zelensky told participants, emphasising that rebuilding Ukraine is not simply a charitable act.“It's also about your countries, your companies, technology, your jobs. The way we rebuild our country can also modernise your infrastructure and industries.”

“Increase your investments when Russia increases attacks”

Addressing Russia's messaging around peace negotiations, Zelensky dismissed Moscow's statements as disinformation.

“Putin has rejected every peace proposal and is escalating the violence,” he stated.“I urge all our partners: increase your investments when Russia increases its attacks.”

"Only friends invited"

Zelensky made clear that only nations aligned with Ukraine's cause would be included in its recovery efforts.

“Only friends are invited to be a part of Ukraine's economic and technological recovery,” he declared.

“Not those who are helping Russia continue this war.”

Boosting air defense and building a modern air force

Thanking international allies for their ongoing support, Zelensky hailed Ukraine's rapid military modernisation.

“We've done it in record time. No other country has switched from Soviet aircraft to F-16s and Mirages this quickly,” he said.

He also called for increased support to bolster Ukraine's air defense systems.

Bring the children home

Zelensky also raised the humanitarian crisis of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces during the conflict.

“We must explore every possible way to bring our children back home to their families, to Ukraine, so they don't forget who they are.”

Rebuilding amid the rubble

The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference comes as Ukraine enters the fourth year of full-scale war since Russia's 2022 invasion. The gathering aims to galvanize global support and long-term economic investment as Ukraine looks to rebuild infrastructure, strengthen security, and restore civilian life.