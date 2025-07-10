Zelensky: Russia Plans To Spend $300 Billion On The War Next Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement to journalists during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Ukrinform reports.

“We believe that he (Putin) may spend $300 billion on the war next year. Sanctions will curb his ability to finance such military expenditures. There will be a deficit,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the Russian army currently numbers 1.2 million personnel, while Putin aims to increase its size to 1.5 million.

“If you add up all the costs of the so-called 'Russian soldier,' today he receives between six and eight thousand U.S. dollars. (...) Imagine how much Russia is paying for this war,” the President said, urging partners to tighten sanctions further and thereby compel the aggressor to come to the negotiating table.

y: Ukraine's recovery requires Marshall Plan-style approac

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's projected budget deficit for 2025 has more than tripled from 1.17 trillion to 3.8 trillion rubles due to falling oil prices and existing sanctions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine