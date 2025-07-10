Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Russia Plans To Spend $300 Billion On The War Next Year

Zelensky: Russia Plans To Spend $300 Billion On The War Next Year


2025-07-10 03:08:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made this statement to journalists during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Ukrinform reports.

“We believe that he (Putin) may spend $300 billion on the war next year. Sanctions will curb his ability to finance such military expenditures. There will be a deficit,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the Russian army currently numbers 1.2 million personnel, while Putin aims to increase its size to 1.5 million.

“If you add up all the costs of the so-called 'Russian soldier,' today he receives between six and eight thousand U.S. dollars. (...) Imagine how much Russia is paying for this war,” the President said, urging partners to tighten sanctions further and thereby compel the aggressor to come to the negotiating table.

Read also: Zelensk y: Ukraine's recovery requires Marshall Plan-style approac

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's projected budget deficit for 2025 has more than tripled from 1.17 trillion to 3.8 trillion rubles due to falling oil prices and existing sanctions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN10072025000193011044ID1109786344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search