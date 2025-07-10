Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And ITU Team Up To Launch National Acceleration Center

2025-07-10 03:08:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10.​ The creation of an Acceleration Center between Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has been discussed, Rashad Nabiyev, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, wrote on X, Trend reports.

“During the visit to Geneva, we met with Dorin Bogdan Martin, Secretary-General of the ITU. We discussed preparations and ongoing work for the upcoming World Telecommunication Development Conference scheduled to be held in Baku on November 18-27.

We also exchanged views on establishing an ITU Acceleration Center in our country to enhance innovation opportunities and develop a dynamic digital ecosystem, as well as on ITU-led training programs and experience sharing in the field of cybersecurity," the post said.

