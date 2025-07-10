Bihar: CPI-ML General Secy Welcomes SC Order On Voter List Revision, Flags Concerns Over EC's Stand

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 11 (IANS) After the Supreme Court's order on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya expressed relief but flagged concerns over the Election Commission's (EC) approach.

In a written statement, Bhattacharya said, "The Supreme Court in its order has taken note of the fundamental constitutional and legal anomalies and improprieties underlying the EC's sudden SIR campaign in Bihar, as well as the logistical issues and inconvenience being experienced by common voters."

He added that the Supreme Court's advice to the EC to include Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards in the acceptable list of documents "voices the common demand of every voter on the ground".

Bhattacharya urged the apex court to take note of two pressing concerns raised by voters during the first 15 days of the SIR drive.

"First, many voters have not received any acknowledgment for submitting their enumeration forms, leaving them without proof of submission, despite the EC claiming smooth progress."

This, he said, is particularly concerning for migrant workers, including those working outside Bihar or abroad, who face difficulties in submitting the forms, leaving them vulnerable to disenfranchisement.

Secondly, Bhattacharya highlighted the difficulties voters face in obtaining domicile and caste certificates required as supporting documents, and the "enormous discretionary power" given to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to decide on applications without documents based on "local investigations".

He warned that around 10,000 voters in each constituency may be unable to provide the required documents, and leaving decisions to EROs without transparency could result in "biased, arbitrary, and inaccurate deletions and inclusions in the final roll".

Bhattacharya said the people of Bihar are becoming aware of the "looming danger of disenfranchisement" and are prepared to defend their constitutional right to vote.

"The widespread participation in and support for Wednesday's Chakka jam in Bihar showed glimpses of the people's anxiety and anger around the 'Vote bandi' drive, and their resolve to defend universal adult franchise," he said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said the Supreme Court's directives aligned with demands raised by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and the INDIA bloc, questioning why Aadhaar, ration cards, and MNAREGA cards were initially excluded from acceptable documents for voter verification.

Ahmed added that the Opposition had questioned the demand for proof of citizenship, on which the Supreme Court clarified that the EC has no authority to question an individual's citizenship, stating that this falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry and judicial processes.

Ahmed claimed the Supreme Court's decision had brought relief to the people of Bihar, adding that "the conspiracy hatched by the BJP to snatch away the voting rights of the poor, backward, Dalits, tribals, and minorities has been foiled by the Supreme Court in time".