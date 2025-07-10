Ifit Partners With Samsung Health To Bring Personalized Fitness And Wellness To Millions Across The Globe

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- iFIT, a global leader in connected fitness and interactive content, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Samsung Health, one of the world's most recognized names in technology. This strategic collaboration aims to redefine how millions of users around the world experience personalized health and wellness.

"Our collaboration with iFIT highlights Samsung's unwavering commitment to preventive health and fitness for all. Through Samsung Health, we aim to provide highly personalized fitness experiences that empower individuals to adopt healthier behaviors and enhance their well-being. In the near future, by integrating iFIT's intelligent equipment and its engaging content created by fitness trainers for the Galaxy ecosystem, we are jointly shaping the future of personalized connected fitness," says Dr. Hon Pak, senior vice president and head of the digital health team for Samsung's mobile business.

Samsung Health is an intuitive, all-in-one platform designed to help users reach their health and wellness goals.1 By integrating data from several sources, including those captured on compatible Samsung Galaxy wearables like Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch , Samsung Health provides sleep coaching, wellness tracking, and a personalized interface that can even help users manage medications2 and health records.3 Users can track their results, review detailed reports, and receive AI-powered4 guidance on their compatible Galaxy devices5. And now, through this partnership with iFIT, users have more tools at their disposal as they progress toward their health goals.6

The iFIT experience will roll out to Samsung Health users this fall with select iFIT workouts available directly in the Samsung Health app for a monthly or annual fee. Samsung Health users will be able to discover iFIT's extensive library of strength, yoga, Pilates, cardio, recovery, mindfulness, HIIT, and barre content. iFIT plans to integrate with Samsung Galaxy devices with iFIT-enabled fitness equipment, such as NordicTrack and ProForm.

“Personalized wellness is the future-and together with Samsung Health, we're helping millions of people engage in healthier, more balanced lives across the globe,” said Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT.“Our iFIT content inspires people to work out more. Using real-time data to go beyond reps and heart rates delivers smarter, more intuitive guidance to actually drive results.”

Through this partnership, iFIT's interactive workouts, recovery programs, and mindfulness experiences will be available in multiple languages across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 6 million athletes around the world, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at-home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by a comprehensive ecosystem of proprietary software, innovative hardware, and engaging content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery, iFIT empowers athletes at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.

________________________

1 Samsung Health tracking features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.

2 Samsung Health Medications feature is intended to help users manage their medication list and schedule. Information provided is evidence-based content licensed from Elsevier, KPIC and Tata 1mg.

3 Samsung Health Records is powered by b.well. Samsung Health Records uses b.well Connected Health technology to provide services that allow users to view all their medical records in one convenient location. The feature should not be used to practice medicine or as the basis for medical decisions.

4 Galaxy AI features track data and require compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Health app and Samsung account.

5 Requires Samsung Health application version 6.30 or later. Sleep coaching requires sleep data of at least 7 days, including 2 days off

6 Requires a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Health app and Samsung account.

