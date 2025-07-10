CM Yadav To Inaugurate 'MP Growth Conclave' In Indore Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, July 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the 'Madhya Pradesh Growth Conclave 2025', under the theme 'Cities of Tomorrow' at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on July 11, government officials said on Thursday.

The conclave will host four technical sessions on key urban topics, including modern technology for urban excellence, cities as growth hubs, green and sustainable urbanisation for the future and mobility for the cities.

The event is expected to witness participation from 1,500 investors, industrialists, and corporate representatives across the country, including the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Housing Board, etc, government officials added.

The sectors which will be on focus for investment includes urban transport (Metro, e-bus, multimodal hub), affordable housing, slum redevelopment, solid and liquid waste management, water supply, sewage network, lake conservation, digitisation, e-governance, building approval system, and clean energy, green buildings and renewable infrastructure.

A grand exhibition will be organised during the event, government officials said.

Plans and projects related to them will be showcased in the exhibition.

"This conclave is an important initiative in the direction of urban development in the state. The event will provide a new dimension of investment to Indore and Madhya Pradesh," the government statement said.

Chief Minister Yadav will interact with key investors from the hotel, tourism, real estate and infrastructure sectors during the conclave, which is centered around the blueprint and future vision for urban development in the state.

He will highlight the potential and opportunities for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister will also unveil the MP Locker, release the brochure of the Urban Transformation Summit 2025, preside over MoU signings and inaugurate the special showcase titled "Saugaat" during the conclave.

The certificates of appreciation will also be presented to the investors.

Additionally, short films on urban investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh will be screened.

"The MP Growth Conclave in Indore will not only accelerate the state'' urban planning efforts but also offer a robust and reliable platform for investors," the government said.