National Fire Sprinkler Association Responds To Removal Of High-Rise Fire Sprinkler Retrofits In Maryland

Recent amendments to the Maryland State Fire Prevention Code have eliminated the requirement to retrofit existing high-rise residential buildings with automatic fire sprinkler systems, a deeply concerning reversal of nationally recognized life safety standards.

“This decision puts lives at risk – both occupants of the buildings and firefighters," says National Fire Sprinkler Association President Shane Ray. "We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy. Fire does not discriminate, but fire sprinkler systems save lives-every single time. Maryland must prioritize people over policy and reinstate this critical requirement before more lives are lost."

These amendments, which incorporate the 2024 editions of NFPA 1 and NFPA 101, stand in direct opposition to the findings of the Final Report of the Workgroup to Develop Fire Safety Best Practices for Pre-1974 High-Rise Apartment Buildings, released on June 30, 2025. This Workgroup, established under HB823/CH0744, conducted a thorough assessment of fire risks in Maryland's older high-rise buildings, many of which still lack modern fire protection systems.

Key Findings from the Workgroup Report:

Between 2001 and 2022, Maryland reported 248 high-rise fires-87% occurred in residential occupancies.

Automatic fire sprinklers were found to reduce injury risk by 60% and property loss by 55%.

Older buildings often have chronic deficiencies in fire protection systems due to lax enforcement of inspection, testing, and maintenance standards.

Human factors-such as delayed evacuation and mobility challenges-further elevate fire risk, especially among elderly and vulnerable residents.

The Workgroup's top recommendation was unambiguous: retrofit all existing high-rise residential buildings with automatic fire sprinkler systems by 2033, in alignment with NFPA 101. Acknowledging the complexities of full retrofitting, the report also emphasized interim fire safety upgrades, including:

Modernizing fire alarm and detection systems

Enhancing compartmentation of exit routes

Strengthening inspection and maintenance protocols

Delivering multilingual fire safety education to residents

High-profile tragedies-including those at Twin Parks (Bronx, NY), Marco Polo (Honolulu, HI), and Midtown Towers (Pittsburgh, PA)-have shown the fatal consequences of lacking sprinkler systems and compromised compartmentation. These incidents underscore the urgent need for robust fire protection in high-rise dwellings.

Despite national code mandates, Maryland's updated code exempts buildings from sprinkler retrofits unless formally designated as an“inimical hazard,” leaving thousands of residents without the life-saving benefits of automatic fire sprinklers.

A Call to Action

The Workgroup emphasized that while a layered fire safety approach is essential, automatic fire sprinklers are the single most effective life safety technology available. Their omission from Maryland's code requirements marks a significant regression in public safety policy.

The full Workgroup report may be accessed at:

NFSA wants to create a more fire-safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rises and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive lifesaving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world's most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

