WHEEL HORSE WHISKEY LAUNCHES BARREL MASTER SELECT SERIES WITH 5-YEAR BARREL PROOF BOURBON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Crafted by Barrel Master Stephen Corrigan, Batch 1 is a blend of twelve hand-selected barrels of 5–6-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Bottled without chill filtration, the whiskey retains its full character and complexity, delivering a robust and flavorful sip.

"When we launched Wheel Horse in 2019 as a 101 proof brand, we set out to craft a whiskey that was bold, approachable, and versatile," says Corrigan. "We still love the 101 proof point, but there's something undeniably exciting about uncut whiskey. With Barrel Master Select, we get to present our whiskey in its purest form, and each release will reflect the character of the barrels that make it shine."

Batch 1 offers a rich and expressive profile. On the nose, aromas of cherry, mocha, and warm spice fill the glass. The palate delivers decadent notes of toffee, vanilla, and café au lait, before unfolding into a warm, lingering finish of toasted walnut, burnt sugar, and Black Forest cake.

Barrel Master Select Batch 1 is now available online nationally and in limited quantities in select markets. Future Barrel Master Select releases will include additional barrel proof offerings, including a Kentucky Straight Rye, expected this fall. To learn more or to purchase, visit and follow @wheelhorsewhiskey on Instagram.

Wheel Horse is distilled at Green River Distilling, founded in 1885. The whiskey is batched and bottled at Wheel Horse HQ in Rhode Island. Since its debut in 2020, the brand's flagship Wheel Horse 101 Bourbon has received high acclaim, including a spot in Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of 2021. For more information, visit

Latitude Beverage was founded in 2009 in Boston, MA. The company is independently-owned, and has a growing portfolio of brands including Wheel Horse, 90+ Cellars, Tequila Zarpado, Copper & Cask, and more. Learn more at

