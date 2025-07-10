Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation Awards $1.5 Million Grant To Accelerate Rising Tide Capital's Expansion In New Jersey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dodge Foundation Awards $1.5M to Rising Tide Capital to advance entrepreneurship education and workforce development initiatives across New Jersey

- Dr. Joynicole Martinez, PresidentJERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Tide Capital (RTC), a prominent New Jersey-based entrepreneurship training organization, has received a transformative three-year, $1.5 million grant from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation to catalyze the nonprofit's programmatic expansion in Trenton and throughout New Jersey. This award, approved by the Foundation's Board of Trustees, will provide $500,000 annually to advance RTC's impactful entrepreneurship education and workforce development initiatives catering to historically marginalized communities.The Dodge Foundation's strategic investment will bolster entrepreneurship education centered on high-opportunity licensed, credentialed, and certified career pathways. It will also provide comprehensive one-on-one technical assistance, resilience coaching, and tailored business support to entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the grant will fund strategic innovation projects that integrate RTC's established programs with statewide partners, thereby significantly expanding the reach and accessibility of services to underserved communities throughout New Jersey.These initiatives directly align with Rising Tide's mission to deliver immediate benefits to entrepreneurs while catalyzing systemic change in New Jersey's low-income communities of color. By developing entrepreneurs' knowledge, social, and financial capital, and providing ongoing support as businesses scale, Rising Tide empowers business owners to become catalysts for economic resilience and growth within their families and neighborhoods. Notably, Rising Tide entrepreneurs exhibit an average 56% increase in household income within two years, and 81% of their businesses survive beyond the critical five-year mark.“This investment will enhance our capacity to establish pathways to prosperity, particularly for women, individuals of color, and communities historically marginalized from economic opportunities,” stated Dr. Joynicole Martinez, President and Chief Advancement and Innovation Officer at Rising Tide Capital.“It empowers us to accomplish more than merely establish businesses; it fosters wellness, resilience, and leadership throughout New Jersey. We are deeply appreciative of Dodge Foundation and for the ongoing partnership.”The grant signifies a pivotal moment in Rising Tide Capital's endeavors to expand its well-established model statewide. Since 2004, Rising Tide Capital's Community Business Academy has trained over 11,000 entrepreneurs in New Jersey and 15 other states through the collaboration of 18 local partners. Within two years of graduating, entrepreneurs experience a remarkable 112% surge in their business sales.The Community Business Academy is a nationally recognized, intensive 12-week training program designed to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to establish, develop, and sustain their businesses. The accredited curriculum is complemented by Business Acceleration Services and Credit to Capital - trauma-informed programs that provide personalized coaching, cohort-based specialized training, and access to capital. Notably, the majority of Rising Tide Capital Community Business Academy graduates are women, reflecting a national trend where women are the primary demographic initiating new businesses in the United States, with Black and Latina women leading this movement.The grant will facilitate RTC's expansion into additional New Jersey communities while reinforcing its existing programs, which have garnered national recognition. RTC's contributions have been acknowledged by prominent figures such as President Obama at the White House, the World Economic Forum, CNN, and other national platforms.“We are delighted to support Rising Tide Capital's expansion,” expressed Samra Haider, President and CEO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.“RTC's demonstrated track record in economic empowerment aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's mission to provide economic mobility and security for all New Jersey residents. This partnership represents a significant investment in supporting entrepreneurship as a transformative pathway to addressing the wealth gap and catalyzing racial justice.”About Rising Tide CapitalRising Tide Capital is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform lives and communities through entrepreneurship by building inclusive communities of resilient entrepreneurs catalyzing a thriving and sustainable economy for all. Headquartered in Jersey City, RTC provides business and workforce development services designed to transform lives by helping individuals start and grow successful businesses. Rising Tide's flagship programs the Community Business Academy, Credit to Capital, and Business Acceleration Services, all aim to support entrepreneurs on their journey to self-sufficiency while thriving and adding value to their communities. For more information, visit risingtidecapital.About the Geraldine R. Dodge FoundationThe Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, which was established in 1974, has invested more than $500 million across the State. With headquarters in Newark, the Foundation has a long and deep legacy of improving the lives of New Jerseyans. For more information about the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and its work, please visit grdodge.

Donald Wood

Rising Tide Capital

+1 201-492-6140

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.