Hydrolix Adds AWS Elemental Logs, Extending Insights From 'Origin To Edge' For AWS Media Services

Now integrating logs from AWS Elemental, Cloudfront and WAF, Hydrolix unlocks real-time, cost-efficient visibility into livestreaming performance and ad delivery for media and entertainment companies.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolix, the company transforming the economics of log data with its streaming data lake platform, today announced support for AWS Elemental MediaLive, MediaPackage and MediaTailor, as well as client-side analytics from Datazoom. The new integrations provide media and entertainment companies with real-time and historical insights into video streaming performance and advertising delivery, helping optimize viewer experience and ad revenue while significantly reducing the cost and complexity of data storage and analysis. The AWS Elemental and Datazoom integrations complement existing integrations with AWS Cloudfront and AWS WAF , as well as other data sources.

Key benefits to streaming companies:



Economically analyze all logs, not just samples

Gain real-time visibility: seconds from event to dashboard

Leverage historical data to gain new insights (all data is "hot" all the time)

Include client-side observability, not just server-side, extending Quality of Experience (QoE) observability over the "last mile" to customers' media viewers Optimize revenues by having more comprehensive insights into ad delivery

Streaming providers using AWS Elemental and Datazoom can now use Hydrolix to ingest, store and query logs and metrics across the entire media delivery pipeline, from encoding and packaging to client playback and ad insertion. Hydrolix's advanced data compression, indexing and decoupled storage architecture enables sub-second queries on terabyte-scale datasets with more than 90% reduction in retention costs.

"Streaming media companies don't have a data problem; they have a cost and complexity problem," said Marty Kagan, cofounder and CEO of Hydrolix. "Our new AWS Elemental and Datazoom integrations solve that by making it simple and affordable to gain complete, actionable visibility into the delivery and monetization of live content. Whether you're streaming the Super Bowl or optimizing an ad campaign, you shouldn't have to choose between cost and insight."

"For media companies, viewer experience and ad revenue are only as strong as the data behind them," said Diane Strutner, CEO of Datazoom. "By combining Datazoom's real-time, client-side telemetry with Hydrolix's ultra-fast querying and storage at scale, providers can finally get a full picture of performance from source to screen. That means faster issue resolution, smarter optimization and greater confidence that ads are landing exactly where they're supposed to-on time, on device and on target."

The integration addresses key challenges in livestreaming and ad operations:



For video engineering teams , Hydrolix provides instant visibility into the health and performance of AWS Elemental MediaLive and MediaPackage streams. Engineers can pinpoint performance bottlenecks, reduce mean time to resolution, and investigate historical trends for data-driven tuning and capacity planning. Coupled with CloudFront, this now allows monitoring workflows from source to screen.



For advertising operations , the combination of Hydrolix, AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Datazoom delivers a unified dashboard correlating server-side ad delivery with client-side metrics. Streaming providers can now monitor fill rates, ad context, device types, abandonment and click-through rates – all in real time – to validate and improve revenue performance.

For both teams , interactive dashboards are live in minutes, with support for 15+ months of hot data retention in the customer's AWS environment. Prebuilt visualizations for MediaLive, MediaPackage, MediaTailor and Datazoom accelerate time-to-insight and are fully customizable.

Traditional observability platforms either sample data, lack media-specific metrics, or impose steep costs for storing the high-volume telemetry required for end-to-end visibility. Hydrolix allows customers to ingest billions of log records per day – such as those generated during major live events – while maintaining fast query speeds and reducing reliance on external analytics expertise.

With this launch, Hydrolix enables AWS customers to gain deeper insight into their content workflows and ad delivery strategies without increasing operational overhead. The integrations are available immediately for new and existing Hydrolix for AWS customers.

Today's news follows an announcement earlier this week that the Hydrolix Spark Connector is now compatible with AWS EMR . This data integration solution enables organizations to combine petabyte-scale event data from Hydrolix with other AWS services for AI/ML workflows, including SageMaker for model training and Bedrock for generative AI applications. Additional information can be found at this blog post and at .

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Oregon, Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit .

