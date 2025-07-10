ROLLER's 2025 Pulse Report Reveals Consumer Spending Plans And Preferences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The commissioned report highlights insights from 2,000 guests across three continents. Along with a peek into the consumer mindset, the report provides critical information and data aimed at helping venue owners and operators better understand how to remove barriers to visitation, improve the overall guest experience, and drive repeat visitation.

"The attractions industry exists to bring people joy, and we feel incredibly privileged to contribute to that mission. But delivering joy isn't guesswork. It requires insight. That's why we created the Pulse Report," said Luke Finn, CEO and Founder, ROLLER.

ROLLER's 2025 Pulse Report highlighted several key themes for today's consumers:



Value for money: 74% of guests say attractions provide good value for money, showing that days out are still seen as a worthwhile and rewarding way to spend.

Local options reign: 27% of guests are choosing to visit smaller local attractions over major theme parks, and 13% are prioritizing domestic options over international trips.

Be unique: 80% of guests feel they get exceptional value for money when they experience something unique. Consumers value convenience: 76% of guests are willing to pay more for shorter wait times and exclusive amenities during their visit.

While the 2025 Pulse Report focused on consumer behavior, the responses also provided data that attraction owners and operators can use to grow their businesses:



A positive visit yields return visits: 79% of guests say great previous experiences are the main reason they return to a venue.

Booking convenience is non-negotiable: 90% of guests prefer to book online, and 90% want self-serve options onsite.

Planning rules over spontaneity : 97% of guests plan their visit at least one day in advance. Sustainability matters: 79% of guests say sustainability plays a role in their decision-making, and many are willing to pay more in support of a business's efforts toward sustainability.

"At ROLLER, our goal is to bring intelligence to the attractions community and turn guest feedback and behavioral data into actionable insights When venues understand what truly matters to their guests, they can make smarter decisions, craft more meaningful experiences, and ultimately spread more happiness, more consistently, to more people," said Finn.

The full 2025 Pulse Report is available to download for free. Operators can also access ROLLER's 2025 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report , a free resource packed with thousands of performance metrics to help them measure success and see how their venue compares to others across the industry.

