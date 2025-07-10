Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan To Anchor Europe's Oil Supply Through 2050, OPEC Says
The report forecasts that crude and condensate exports to Europe will stabilize at around 1.6 million barrels per day (mb/d) through 2050. While this figure is considerably lower than pre-2022 levels-when Russian crude still flowed freely into the EU-it highlights the growing strategic importance of alternative Caspian suppliers, particularly Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.
OPEC notes that the EU embargo on Russian oil has reshaped traditional supply routes. Imports from the broader Russia & Caspian region are projected to drop slightly from 1.8 mb/d in 2024 to just below 1.7 mb/d by 2030, eventually settling around 1.6 mb/d toward the end of the forecast period. Crucially, this volume will consist predominantly of non-Russian barrels, with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan expected to provide a substantial share.
The report suggests it is unlikely that Russian crude exports to Europe will return to pre-conflict levels. This cements the long-term outlook for Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as reliable suppliers for the European market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment