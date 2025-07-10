Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Surpasses USD 171.88 Billion In 2025, Fueled By Anxiety And Substance Abuse Disorders
|Company
|Contributions & Offerings in Behavioral Rehabilitation
|Allergan, Inc.
|Known for psychiatric and neurological treatments, notably antidepressants and products addressing mental health disorders.
|Novartis AG
|Offers a range of CNS drugs, including treatments for schizophrenia and ADHD, contributing to global mental health efforts.
|Taro Pharmaceutical
|Produces generic CNS medications, enhancing affordability and access to psychiatric drugs globally.
|Perrigo Company plc
|Supplies over-the-counter and prescription CNS products, supporting mental health maintenance and mild behavioral issues.
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
|Develops transdermal cannabinoid therapies for anxiety, autism, and behavioral disorders, focusing on innovative delivery.
|Apotex Inc.
|Provides cost-effective generic psychiatric medications, aiding access to essential mental health treatments.
|Sandoz AG
|Division of Novartis delivers biosimilars and generics for psychiatric care, expanding treatment availability.
|Strides Arcolab Ltd.
|Manufactures a wide portfolio of psychotropic generics, supporting global mental health, especially in underserved areas.
|TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals
|Specializes in long-acting injectables like antipsychotics for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
|Limbix
|Pioneers digital therapeutics, including mobile-based CBT for adolescent depression, enhancing therapy accessibility.
Recent Updates of Various Organizations
|Company
|Recent Updates
|Novartis Canada (July 2024)
|Launched $500,000 funding initiative to improve health equity in Canada
|MetroHealth (October 2024)
|Partnered with Ovatient to launch Virtual Behavioral Health Services integrated with primary care
|WHO/Europe (October 2024)
|Launched the first-of-its-kind survey on the mental health of healthcare professionals
The inpatient behavioral health market is growing quickly around the world and is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue between 2024 and 2034.
The AI in behavioral healthcare market is gaining strong traction. It's expected to keep growing rapidly, driven by increasing mental health issues and the rise of tech-powered therapy solutions.
The anxiety disorders treatment market is projected to rise from USD 12.33 billion in 2025 to USD 16.95 billion by 2034 , growing at a rate of 3.6% annually .
The U.S. behavioral health market is expected to grow from USD 92.2 billion in 2024 to USD 151.62 billion by 2034 , expanding at a 5.1% annual growth rate .
The global medical rehabilitation services market will increase from USD 270.58 billion in 2024 to about USD 492.4 billion by 2034 , growing at a steady 6.17% annually .
The global stroke rehabilitation market is set to grow from USD 285 million in 2024 to USD 817.06 million by 2034 , showing a strong 11.24% yearly growth .
The rehabilitation robots market will see significant growth from USD 430 million in 2024 to around USD 1.77 billion by 2034 , with a fast growth rate of 15.24% per year .
The rehabilitation equipment market is also expanding, rising from USD 17 billion in 2024 to USD 37.34 billion by 2034 , at a rate of 8.34% annually .
The veterinary rehabilitation services market , which focuses on animal care, is expected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2024 to USD 3.01 billion by 2034 , with an annual growth rate of 11.74% .
What is Going Around the Globe?
- In May 2025, U-M Health opened an intensive mental health treatment program for adolescents and teens. In May 2025, Sakina, a part of PureHealth, made a strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, operated by The New England Center for Children (NECC), and Special Olympics UAE to support neurodiversity and mental health services. In April 2025, Charlie Health, a mental health care services company, unveiled a dedicated virtual treatment program for individuals with primary substance use disorders (SUDs). In February 2025, Emirates Health Services (EHS) launched 15 specialised mental health clinics as part of its "Together for Mental Well-being" initiative. In November 2024, Wellness at Penn launched a collaboration with a digital mental health service and a vending machine offering over-the-counter wellness products.
Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Segmentation
By Disorder Type
- Mood Disorders Anxiety Disorders Personality Disorders Substance Abuse Disorders Attention Deficit Disorders
By Application
- Outpatient Inpatient Residential
By Geography
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France
- China India Japan South Korea
