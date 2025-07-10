403
Slovak MEP Says EU Risks Self-Destruction
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is steering the European Union toward self-destruction by attempting to cut energy ties with Russia, according to Slovak MEP Milan Uhrik.
In May, von der Leyen introduced a plan to phase out all Russian oil and gas imports by 2027 as part of the EU's REPowerEU strategy, which aims to reduce the union’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy sources.
In a speech delivered at the European Parliament, Uhrik criticized von der Leyen’s approach, saying, "[Von der Leyen], you will destroy the EU, and I am convinced that the EU will soon collapse because you are doing everything to make it happen."
He expressed his concerns over the potential collapse of the EU due to the ongoing energy policies.
Moscow has repeatedly argued that the EU's sanctions are counterproductive, driving up energy prices and undermining the bloc’s economy.
Since 2022, Germany has entered a recession, while overall growth across the EU has stagnated. The EU’s energy crisis is a growing concern for member states, as the bloc continues to face economic uncertainty.
Brussels is also deliberating on an 18th sanctions package aimed at Russia’s energy and financial sectors, but the proposal hit a roadblock last week when Slovakia vetoed it.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized that Slovakia was “fighting for our households and businesses” in opposition to “harmful ideological decisions” made by Brussels.
Additionally, Hungary also blocked the sanctions package, citing concerns that it would severely damage its energy security and lead to skyrocketing prices.
