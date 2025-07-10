Dental Biomaterials Market To Reach USD 17.69 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Projects Strong Growth for the U.S. Dental Biomaterials Market, Estimated at USD 2.82 Billion in 2023 As America Maintains Innovation Leadership and Regulatory Strength Through the FDA. Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Biomaterials Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Dental Biomaterials Market was valued at USD 9.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.69 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.30% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. The increasing preference for cosmetic dentistry is significantly boosting the dental biomaterials market. An increasing number of people across the globe are looking for treatments to improve their smile, such as veneers, crowns, and tooth-colored fillings. This aesthetic emphasis has led to the development and use of high-quality, natural-appearing, long-lasting biomaterials. Even social media influence, growing disposable income, and growing demand for dental aesthetics, across the younger and middle-aged populations in the developed region.

Dentsply Sirona (Ceramco 3, Celtra Duo)

3M (Filtek Universal, Ketac Universal)

Zimmer Biomet (Trabecular Metal Dental Material, Zfx CAD/CAM Abutments)

Straumann Group (Roxolid, Emdogain)

Danaher Corporation (NobelProcera, Multilink Automix)

Ivoclar Vivadent (IPS e.max, Tetric EvoCeram)

GC Corporation (GC FujiCEM, GC Initial LiSi)

Kuraray Noritake Dental (Panavia V5, Katana Zirconia)

Henry Schein (Bioactive Restorative Material, PerioPatch)

Septodont (Biodentine, SeptoPack)

Bisco Dental Products (Aelite All-Purpose Body, TheraCal LC)

Coltene (Brilliant EverGlow, Affinis Precious)

Shofu Dental Corporation (Beautifil II, Super-Snap)

Zhermack SpA (Elite HD+, Zetaplus)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (CLEARFIL Universal Bond Quick, ESTECEM II)

VITA Zahnfabrik (VITA ENAMIC, VITA SUPRINITY)

Tokuyama Dental (Estelite Sigma Quick, OMNICHROMA)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (Ultra-Blend Plus, Opalescence PF)

Heraeus Kulzer (Charisma Diamond, Venus Pearl) BIOHorizons (MinerOss, Mem-Lok) Dental Biomaterials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.41 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.69 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.30% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Ceramic Biomaterials Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Dental Biomaterials Market, By Type

In 2023, the ceramic biomaterials segment held the largest market share with 39%, driven by its good appearance, biocompatibility, and strength. They are a material that closely resembles natural teeth and work well for crowns, veneers, and implants. Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the development of zirconia and lithium disilicate ceramics also propel the growth of this segment globally.

Based on Application, the Orthodontics Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Dental Biomaterials Market

The orthodontics segment dominated the dental biomaterials market in 2023 with a 45% market share, owing to the increasing trend to improve one's dental appearance and function, especially in youth and adults. Advancements in clear aligners and biocompatible brackets, rising dental care awareness, and easy availability of advanced treatment are contributing to the global segment's robust growth.

By End-Use, the Dental Laboratories Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Dental Biomaterials Market

In 2023, the dental laboratories segment held the largest share of the dental biomaterials market, based on an increasing need for tailor-made prostheses, crowns, and bridges. Digital dentistry, CAD/CAM, and material improvements allow accurate production. Growing outsourcing among dental clinics and increasing cosmetic dentistry procedures also contribute to the growth of the segment globally.

Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentation

By Type



Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials Composites Biomaterials

By Application



Implantology

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics Others

By End-use



Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academies and Research Institutes Dental Product Manufacturers

Dental Biomaterials Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The dental biomaterials market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 39% market share, owing to the well-developed dental care setup, prevalence of dental disorders, and increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures. Robust expenditure on healthcare, supportive insurance, and early adoption of new technologies such as CAD/CAM and bioactive materials support regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of large players and the strong R&D investments made in the region also equate significantly to its market dominance and enduring growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.37%, owing to its expanding population, growing awareness of oral healthcare, and rising need for inexpensive dental care. Increasing economic and population growth, urbanization, and improving health care access in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea.

