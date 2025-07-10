Dental Biomaterials Market To Reach USD 17.69 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 9.41 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 17.69 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.30% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Ceramic Biomaterials Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Dental Biomaterials Market, By Type
In 2023, the ceramic biomaterials segment held the largest market share with 39%, driven by its good appearance, biocompatibility, and strength. They are a material that closely resembles natural teeth and work well for crowns, veneers, and implants. Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the development of zirconia and lithium disilicate ceramics also propel the growth of this segment globally.
Based on Application, the Orthodontics Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Dental Biomaterials Market
The orthodontics segment dominated the dental biomaterials market in 2023 with a 45% market share, owing to the increasing trend to improve one's dental appearance and function, especially in youth and adults. Advancements in clear aligners and biocompatible brackets, rising dental care awareness, and easy availability of advanced treatment are contributing to the global segment's robust growth.
By End-Use, the Dental Laboratories Segment is the Dominating Segment of the Dental Biomaterials Market
In 2023, the dental laboratories segment held the largest share of the dental biomaterials market, based on an increasing need for tailor-made prostheses, crowns, and bridges. Digital dentistry, CAD/CAM, and material improvements allow accurate production. Growing outsourcing among dental clinics and increasing cosmetic dentistry procedures also contribute to the growth of the segment globally.
Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentation
By Type
- Metallic Biomaterials Ceramic Biomaterials Polymeric Biomaterials Metal-Ceramic Biomaterials Natural Biomaterials Composites Biomaterials
By Application
- Implantology Orthodontics Prosthodontics Others
By End-use
- Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dental Laboratories Dental Academies and Research Institutes Dental Product Manufacturers
Dental Biomaterials Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates
The dental biomaterials market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 39% market share, owing to the well-developed dental care setup, prevalence of dental disorders, and increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures. Robust expenditure on healthcare, supportive insurance, and early adoption of new technologies such as CAD/CAM and bioactive materials support regional growth. Furthermore, the presence of large players and the strong R&D investments made in the region also equate significantly to its market dominance and enduring growth.
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.37%, owing to its expanding population, growing awareness of oral healthcare, and rising need for inexpensive dental care. Increasing economic and population growth, urbanization, and improving health care access in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Dental Biomaterials Market by Type
8. Dental Biomaterials Market by Application
9. Dental Biomaterials Market by End-use
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
